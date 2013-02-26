WASHINGTON Feb 26 The acting head of the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned staff on Tuesday
that it may place an unspecified number of jobs on temporary
furlough if across-the-board federal budget cuts take effect at
the end of this week.
Bob Perciasepe, acting administrator of the EPA, wrote in an
email that despite taking early measures to cut agency spending
on contracts, grants and administration in recent months,
furloughs are inevitable.
"Even with these actions, the arbitrary nature of the
required budget cuts of sequestration would force us to
implement employee furloughs over the remainder of the fiscal
year, ending on Sept. 30, 2013," Perciasepe wrote.
President Barack Obama and lawmakers in Congress have yet to
resolve how to avoid the deep automatic spending cuts due on
March 1, known as "sequestration."
Perciasepe said the agency will provide employees with 30
days notice before any furlough process begins. The EPA will try
to minimize the burden on staff while trying to meet its
regulatory obligations, he added.
The agency is also meeting with its national unions to
prepare a plan, Perciasepe said.
The Energy Department warned workers of furloughs on Feb. 7.
Furloughs at the EPA could create slowdowns in some of the
agency's ongoing projects at a time when Obama has signalled
that federal agencies will play a leading role in carrying out
his promise to respond to the threat of climate change.
Among other things, the EPA is due to finalize rules to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new power plants within a
few months.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jan Paschal)