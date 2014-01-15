WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. Senate
overwhelmingly approved a three-day funding extension that will
stave off a government shutdown at midnight on Wednesday and buy
extra time to pass a $1.1 trillion spending bill for fiscal
2014.
The 86-14 vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate sends the
stop-gap measure to President Barack Obama to be signed into
law. It comes as the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives began consideration of the full-year, "omnibus"
spending bill, which will fund government agencies and programs
through Sept. 30.
Under the extension, Congress now has until midnight
Saturday to pass that bill, which aims to ease some of the
automatic, "sequester" spending cuts by providing an additional
$45 billion in funding for military and domestic programs. It
fleshes out a budget deal passed in December following a 16-day
government shutdown in October over government funding disputes
in Congress.