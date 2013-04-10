BRIEF-First Republic Bank reports pricing of $200 mln series H preferred stock offering
* First Republic Bank announces pricing of $200 million series H preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama would like to use his proposed America Fast Forward Bonds to spur education construction by offering federal rebates of 50 percent on the taxable debt's interest costs when it is sold for capital works at public schools and universities.
When the bonds are sold for other purposes, they would only pay federal rebates equal to 28 percent of interest costs, according to the Obama's budget which was released on Wednesday.
* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $1.25 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation