By Patricia Zengerle and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The last-minute bill to avert
a potentially catastrophic U.S. default and reopen the
government came in at a relatively skimpy 35 pages, but
lawmakers still managed to pack in some special favors.
Such stop-gap funding measures often include so-called
"anomalies" to address special needs that would otherwise be
handled in normal spending bills.
This time, they range from flood relief to funds to speed
claims for veterans benefits to money for a dam project.
The Senate and House of Representatives passed the
legislation late on Wednesday, sending it to President Barack
Obama for his signature.
Within its few pages, the measure contains $450 million for
Colorado flood relief and more than $600 million for fire
management and fire suppression, after devastating blazes in
California and other states.
It also includes $2.455 billion to help the Veterans
Administration deal with a huge claims backlog that has angered
and frustrated former soldiers, many of whom have been waiting
years for health coverage and other benefits.
Further, the plan includes a $1.2 billion authorization
increase - to $2.918 billion - for a dam project that is partly
in Kentucky. Some conservative groups blasted Kentucky Senator
Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, who helped reach
the deal, for supporting a project in his own state.
The project has been under construction for more than 20
years and is far over budget. It originally was supposed to cost
$775 million. However, the funding was approved by the White
House, not McConnell, and the project is in Illinois as well as
Kentucky.
The legislation also includes a $174,000 payment to Bonnie
Englebardt Lautenberg, the widow of New Jersey Senator Frank
Lautenberg, who died in June.
Lautenberg was a respected New Jersey Democrat. He was a
multi-millionaire, but Senate traditions honor late senators
with a cash payment to their survivors.
And it extends an authority for the Department of Defense to
continue to support African forces pursuing Joseph Kony and the
Lord's Resistance Army.
Kony, indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal
Court, waged a brutal fight against the government in northern
Uganda for nearly two decades before fleeing with his fighters
into the jungles of central Africa around 2005.
The measure has several provisions to ensure that furloughed
federal workers receive pay they missed during the 16-day
shutdown. And it provides $9.248 billion for the operations of
the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent budget cuts from
disrupting the work of air traffic controllers and safety
inspectors.
Also notable is what the 35 pages do not include.
Congress likely was wise to spell out that its members will
not see any pay increase as a result of the deal. The bill
states that members will not receive any cost of living
adjustments during the fiscal year 2014 that began on Oct. 1.