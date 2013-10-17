NEW YORK Oct 17 Federal Reserve officials
sighed in relief on Thursday after the U.S. government avoided a
potentially devastating default, relieving the central bank of
the need to take yet more extraordinary measures to stabilize
the financial system.
But with Washington's borrowing authority only raised
temporarily, the Fed may still be called on in the months ahead
to deploy a largely experimental arsenal should another round of
political dysfunction result in an actual default.
The Fed's playbook for coping with traumatized financial
markets should the federal government fail to make an interest
or principal payment on the U.S. debt is largely untested. Much
of it is based on contingency plans drawn up in 2011, when the
government came within days of hitting its legal borrowing limit
and defaulting on its debt.
The latest political standoff in Washington, which ended
late Wednesday with a deal to extend the country's borrowing
capacity for almost four months, had Fed officials refining and
testing those plans, in consultation with Wall Street.
Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, hinted the central bank learned a valuable lesson in the
default scare of 2011.
"I'm more confident that we, my colleagues and I, are better
prepared for this than we were in 2011," Fisher told Reuters
this week. He said the Fed would do all it could "to prevent
market chaos."
Fisher and other Fed officials would not elaborate, however,
leaving investors to guess at details of what exactly they would
be willing and able to do in the face of a default. Officials
have been careful not to overstate how effectively the Fed could
mitigate any fallout given the unpredictable market reaction.
In times of financial crisis, the Fed acts as the lender of
last resort to the nation's banks, but it requires them to
pledge collateral for the short-term loans they use to keep
their businesses running. A key problem is that as often as not
that collateral is U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, which
would be expected to lose value in the event of a U.S. default.
Treasuries are also the common collateral pledged in
short-term funding transactions between banks and other private
parties.
In the days before the crisis was averted, banks held the
expectation that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which
acts as the Fed's agent in financial markets, would accept
defaulted Treasuries from banks in exchange for securities that
have longer-term maturities, a senior executive at a major Wall
Street firm said.
The Fed could also ramp up so-called reverse repurchase
agreements, or repos, which would provide dealers sound
collateral from its vast inventory in a short-term pinch. In
fact, the Fed had been running operational tests on that
facility since late last month, a tool it also expects to use to
manage short-term interest rates down the road when it finally
moves away from the era of rock-bottom rates.
The repo and other short-term lending markets could jam up
if the U.S. Treasury is late in making its payments, possibly
sowing confusion and hampering lending. Beyond that, such a
historic default could undercut economic growth in the United
States and around the world.
Legal guidelines appear to suggest the Fed can accept as
collateral defaulted Treasury bonds, as long as they are not
"subject to any regulatory or other constraints that impair
their liquidation."
Investors this week were discussing the possibility that the
Fed could accept such debt as collateral. In a client note,
fixed-income analysts at JPMorgan said they believe the Fed
would do so, "but we do not know for certain."
Still, they said, it would "appear very inconsistent for the
Fed to continue to purchase Treasuries in open market operations
- or hold over $2 trillion of them, for that matter - and not
accept Treasuries as collateral at the discount window in the
event of a technical default."
The Fed holds some $3.7 trillion in bonds after years of
asset purchases meant to hold down long-term interest rates and
boost U.S. economic growth. Its current bond-buying program is
worth $85 billion per month, including $45 billion in
Treasuries.
Critics, including a number of congressional Republicans,
have charged that the Fed's aggressive stimulus has tacitly
allowed the government to avoid setting a budget that reduces
the country's debt load. Any moves by the Fed to soothe a
possible default could bolster such criticism.
Fisher, in the interview this week, warned there is a
tipping point at which the central bank will "come to be viewed
as an accomplice" to lawmakers' "reckless" actions, though he
said the contingency plans at banks are also better following
the 2011 default scare.
Banks have bulked up on Treasuries and other safe-haven
securities in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis and
tougher capital rules, as well as in response to the two recent
default scares, which could reduce chaos if it actually occurs.
"We had a pretty good scare in the summer of 2011 so we were
more prepared in that way," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager
with TCW in Los Angeles. "The Fed has so much more liquidity in
place."