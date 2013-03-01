* Cuts to apply evenly to thousands of accounts, activities
* Broader definitions could give flexibility to shift funds
* Agencies told to try to preserve core missions
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 1 As across-the-board spending
cuts were to take effect for the U.S. government, bureaucrats on
Friday were still trying to figure out how much wiggle room they
have to limit the damage.
Can agencies trim some fat, cancel some travel and protect
their critical missions, or will the pain described by Obama
administration officials spread across the country?
The answer is yes, and yes - eventually.
After a meeting with congressional leaders on Friday failed
to break new ground toward a deal to avert the cuts, President
Barack Obama described their effects as a "slow grind that will
intensify with each passing day."
The $85 billion in across-the-board "sequestration" cuts,
to be imposed for the seven months left in this fiscal year,
were meant to be so unpalatable that Congress and Obama would
find another approach to reduce deficits.
Former White House budget officials and other experts say
that the sequester law as written is restrictive, prescribing an
equal proportion of cuts to every budget account and to every
program, project and activity. In many cases, that leaves little
room to move money from one activity to another.
But if the White House's Office of Management and Budget
defines these projects and activities broadly, it would increase
the administration's ability to move funds to critical
front-line services.
"Most of these agencies don't want a catastrophe, so they
will try to manage around it," said James Capretta, an associate
director of the White House budget office from 2001-2004, in
Republican President George W. Bush's first term.
He said if such activities are deemed to include both
front-line activities and the office functions that support
them, there is room to cut back on things like vehicle use and
administrative hiring.
"Those kinds of discretionary decision-making processes can
take place all over the government and they probably are taking
place, despite all of the scare tactics," said Capretta, now a
visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a
conservative think-tank in Washington.
Barry Anderson, who oversaw planning for a budget sequester
at OMB in 1990, applied a very narrow definition of budget
activities - all the way down to maintenance for individual
navigation buoys in the Chesapeake Bay.
"We went down to a very fine level of detail. We didn't want
the Congress to accuse us of cutting one area more than
another," said Anderson, now deputy director of the National
Governors Association.
Luckily for him, those automatic cuts did not last long.
Within a couple of months, Congress passed a new budget deal
that rescinded the sequester by raising taxes and making cuts to
the Medicare health program.
CARDS NOT SHOWN
In today's budget standoff with congressional Republicans,
the Obama administration has said little publicly on how it
could minimize effects of the cuts. Instead it has described
potential damage such as a lack of government inspectors forcing
slow-downs in meat processing plants, long security lines at
airports, and college students denied loans and grants.
OMB waited until Thursday to make public its guidance to
agencies to identify contracts and grants that could be canceled
or delayed and to detail plans for temporary layoffs, called
furloughs.
Agencies should also avoid spending money on training,
travel and conferences, avoid hiring new employees, and stop
issuing bonuses, Danny Werfel, the White House budget office
controller, said in the guidance memo.
Werfel said earlier this week that agencies were told to
make decisions on where to cut, within their limited
flexibility, based on preserving their core missions.
Thus for the Transportation Department, maintaining security
is a top priority, and delays and traveler frustrations will
likely take a backseat, he said.
But many Republicans say the $85 billion sequester cuts are
a tiny part of the $3.6 trillion annual U.S. budget, and the
government must learn to tighten its belt.
Werfel said there will be major disruptions as the cuts'
effects accumulate, unless Congress stops them. Shifting funds
around will not make up for what OMB estimates will be a 9
percent cut for domestic agencies and a 13 percent cut for the
military the rest of this fiscal year, he said.
"All of these various disruptions and harmful impacts,
they're going to occur," he told reporters earlier this week.
Nonetheless, Republican Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma
applauded the White House's guidance as an effort to make
"common-sense" cuts.
Coburn is among a growing number of Republicans who want to
pass legislation to give the administration more leeway to make
smarter cuts than the across-the-board "meat axe" approach.
This could be attached to a Republican plan expected to get
a House vote next week that would extend government funding
through the end of September, in a bid go avoid another
potential budget showdown at the end of March when a temporary
funding measure expires.
"While some in the administration have previously dismissed
these savings as a 'drop in a bucket,' the fact is each drop
adds up to a torrent of savings," Coburn said. "I look forward
to providing the administration with additional savings options
that will allow them to avoid what they see as the harmful
consequences of sequestration."