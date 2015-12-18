WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. lawmakers packed a host
of foreign policy and national security initiatives in the $1.1
trillion government funding bill passed on Friday.
Here are some of the measures included or omitted from the
bill:
EGYPT: As expected, Washington will send Egypt another $1.3
billion in military aid and $150 million in economic support
this year, despite concerns by some lawmakers and rights groups
about Egypt's crackdown on dissent while fighting religious
militants.
The State Department must first certify Egypt is taking
steps to advance democracy and human rights.
IMF: Congress finally agreed to changes first approved in
2010 at the International Monetary Fund to give more power to
emerging nations. Brazil, China, India are now among the IMF's
top 10 shareholders.
ISRAEL: Perennially the recipient of the largest amount of
U.S. aid, Israel gets $3.1 billion, about the same as last year,
as well as hundreds of millions more for missile defense. Israel
is also getting $40 million in funding for a new U.S.-Israel
tunnel detection program.
VISA WAIVER PROGRAM: The bill includes measures to tighten
the "visa waiver" program, which allows residents of 38
countries to visit without first obtaining visas.
The visa waiver provisions exempt people who have visited
Iran or hold dual Iranian citizenship, a possible violation of
the new international nuclear deal with Iran. Congress may
revisit the issue in early 2017.
REFUGEES: The omnibus lost some Republican votes because it
did not include a provision to block President Barack Obama's
plan to admit 10,000 refugees from Syria in the next year.
The legislation would have required that refugees from Syria
and Iraq be kept out of the United States until top
administration officials certified they would not pose a threat.
GUANTANAMO: The bill prohibits the use of federal funds to
transfer prisoners from the military prison at the U.S. Naval
Base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, or to construct or renovate
facilities in the United States to house former Guantanamo
detainees. It also bars the use of funds for transfer or release
of Guantanamo detainees to Libya, Somalia, Syria or Yemen.
TUNISIA - The bill gives $142 million for Tunisia,
considered the only country that had an "Arab Spring" change of
government without subsequent military or political upheaval.
The State Department had asked for $134 million, but Congress
gave more.
UKRAINE - The bill provides $658 million for Ukraine,
including $250 million to provide military training and
equipment, including lethal equipment, as it deals with
separatists backed by Russia.
UNESCO: Secretary of State John Kerry pushed hard for the
United States to resume paying its $80 million in annual dues to
the United Nations Economic, Scientific and Cultural
Organization. But Congress will not fund any organization that
recognizes the Palestinian territories as a state, as UNESCO
does.
