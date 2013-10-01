WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. House Republicans are set
to pass three targeted funding bills on Tuesday to reopen
programs for veterans and shuttered federal parks, and restore
funds for the District of Columbia, Representative Peter King
said.
King said following a Republican caucus meeting that the
measures would provide some relief from the effects of the
government shutdown that began after midnight.
The measures also encourage Democrats to join negotiations
to fully end the shutdown and craft a broader fiscal deal that
includes raising the debt limit, he said.