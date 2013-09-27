WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Senate on Friday overcame Tea Party-backed roadblocks and advanced a bill that would avert a government shutdown by funding federal agencies beyond Oct. 1.

The Senate got the minimum 60 votes it needed to speed up passage of the legislation, which was expected to occur shortly.

The measure would then be sent to the House of Representatives, where Tea Party-backed lawmakers have been insisting on attaching proposals that are almost certain to be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate and President Barack Obama.