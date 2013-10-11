By Lidia Kelly
WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told officials of
other G20 economies on Thursday that the standoff over the U.S.
debt ceiling will be resolved before an Oct. 17 deadline,
Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
The U.S. Treasury has said it could quickly run out of cash
if the cap on U.S. borrowing authority is not raised by Oct. 17.
"Colleagues from the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve
have said that they hope to solve the issue soon. They said that
the problem will be solved by the 17th," Siluanov told reporters
after a G20 dinner on the sidelines of the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank autumn meeting.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican congressional
leaders have been locked in battle that has already shuttered
much of the U.S. government, and that risked throwing the nation
into default.
Republicans have planned to use the need to raise the
nation's $16.7 trillion debt limit to force changes in Obama's
signature health care law or to extract spending cuts from the
White House.
Siluanov said worries about what the impasse could mean for
the world economy were shared by the G20, and that the group's
communique to be issued on Friday will refer to the topic.
"There will be a general wish for a fast solution of the
problem. There will be a couple of propositions - that we are of
course, concerned and that we wish for a speedy resolution of
the situation," Siluanov said.
"It's an important issue for everyone. Both Lew and Bernanke
believe that these difficulties can be overcome soon."
There were signs of a breakthrough in the debt standoff on
Thursday as Republicans presented a plan to extend the nation's
borrowing authority for several weeks, which would give both
sides more time to reach a longer-term agreement.
"The emerging trends of growth in America are the engine for
other countries," Siluanov said. "So if the uncertainty
continues, the growth rate will slow down. This does not benefit
anyone."