WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told their
counterparts of the G20 group of economies on Thursday that the
standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling will be resolved by Oct. 17,
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
The U.S. Treasury has said it could quickly run out of cash
if the cap on U.S. borrowing authority is not raised by Oct. 17.
"Colleagues from the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve
have said that they hope to solve the issue soon. They said that
the problem will be solved by the 17th," Siluanov told reporters
after a dinner with G20 counterparts gathering on the sidelines
of the IMF/World Bank meetings.
"It's an important issue for everyone. Both Lew and Bernanke
believe that these difficulties can be overcome soon," Siluanov
added.