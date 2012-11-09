WASHINGTON Nov 9 Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner plans to stay until early next year to help the Obama
administration forge a deal with lawmakers to avert the looming
fiscal crisis, the White House said on Friday.
The Obama administration and lawmakers have less than two
months to soften the blow from the "fiscal cliff" of $600
billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts due to go into
effect at the end of the year.
"Geithner has indicated that he will stay on through
inauguration and he will be, obviously, a key participant in the
negotiations around the so-called fiscal cliff issues," the
White House spokesman told reporters in press briefing.