WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Tuesday warned against extending all the
U.S. tax breaks to give Washington more time to broker a deficit
reduction deal, saying it would create more uncertainty in the
markets.
"It will leave a different source of uncertainty, which is
what's going to give people the incentive to come back and do
something tough," said Geithner at an event sponsored by The
Wall Street Journal, in his first public comments on the looming
fiscal crisis since U.S. President Barack Obama won re-election
last week.
Seven weeks are left for the Obama administration and
Congress to deal with the $600 billion worth of tax hikes and
spending cuts that will kick in next year and may trigger a
recession if Washington does nothing.