WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Treasury Department
does not have the authority to delay the tax increases that will
go into effect at the end of the year if the White House and
Congress are unable to deal with the looming fiscal crisis,
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told Bloomberg TV on Friday.
The law "does not give me the authority to give them - to
let them avoid making some decisions on rates and policy,"
Geithner said when asked whether he would freeze the withholding
rates if the Obama administration and lawmakers were close to
resolving the "fiscal cliff" or $600 billion worth of spending
cuts and tax hikes that will start going into effect Dec. 31.