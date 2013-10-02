By Steve Norder
| ROME, Ga.
ROME, Ga. Oct 2 In the bustling, tree-lined
business district of Rome, Georgia, deli owner Charlie Schroeder
lauded Republican Representative Tom Graves this week for his
pivotal role in shutting down the U.S. government for the first
time in 17 years.
"It is like the sequester," said Schroeder, 64, referring to
this year's deep cuts in government spending. "The
administration made us think the world will end. As far as I can
see, nothing was hurt. We need to do whatever we need to get rid
of Obamacare."
The shutdown, a result of the standoff between Republicans
and Democrats over President Barack Obama's controversial
healthcare law, has sent as many as 1 million federal government
workers home without pay, including many White House staff, and
disrupted some services - including closing national parks,
threatening to delay the publication of sensitive economic data,
reducing research programs, and shuttering a flu monitoring
program.
In Rome, a city of about 36,000 people in the northwest
Georgia congressional district represented by Graves in his
second full term, it has pretty much been business as usual this
week. The federal courthouse and Social Security office were
open; the only unusual closure was the local Internal Revenue
Service office.
"There is nothing wrong with that," said Schroeder, smiling.
His views were shared by some - but not all - among about
a dozen people contacted by Reuters this week on the streets and
inside businesses in Graves' overwhelmingly Republican Southern
district, more than 600 miles (966 km) from Washington, D.C.
David Doss, a 58-year-old real estate developer who
describes himself as a die-hard Republican, said Graves and his
House colleagues went too far.
"It is irresponsible on the part of Congress to shut down
the government and be unwilling to compromise on any issue,"
Doss said. "I certainly am disappointed in (Graves') involvement
in this strategy."
Doss said he feared the tactics would hurt the Republican
party in future elections.
A boots-wearing conservative from Ranger, Georgia, Graves is
among a band of House Republicans who have sought to tie
continued government funding to measures that would undermine
Obama's signature Affordable Care Act.
He authored a plan backed by dozens of members to delay
Obamacare reforms for a year. He also was one of eight House
Republicans named by Speaker John Boehner to take part in formal
negotiations with the Senate.
But any frustration with the partial shutdown of the
government seems to carry little political risk for Graves on
his home turf, where widespread distrust of Obamacare helped him
get elected.
Residents of the small towns and rolling hills that make up
the state's 14th Congressional District are mostly white and
overwhelmingly Republican, according to U.S. Census and polling
data.
Each of the last two Republican presidential candidates drew
more than 70 percent of the district's vote, as did Graves in
his re-election victory last fall.
The former state legislator was first elected to Congress in
a special election in 2010 on a wave of support from the Tea
Party movement and, along with fellow conservatives elected
later that year, vowed to repeal the national healthcare reform
law.
Indeed, Graves' strident stand against Obamacare will likely
boost his standing with local constituents, said Merle Black, a
politics professor at Emory University.
"He has solidified his hold on that district, whatever
happens," Black said. "He's representing what his people want."
Of about a dozen calls from constituents to Graves'
Washington office on Tuesday, the first day of the shutdown,
most were supportive of the congressman's efforts, his office
told Reuters.
In Rome, Georgia, City Manager John Bennett said the city
could face problems if the shutdown dragged on.
The state uses federal money to maintain area highways, for
instance, and the local housing authority also receives funds
from the federal government, he said.
"There would be long-term consequences on the way we do
business, primarily through the state," he said.
Chris McHaggee, owner of the Claremont House Bed &
Breakfast, said he worried about a drop-off in business from
government employees and retirees who will be without a
paycheck.
Like others in Rome, he mostly took issue with the
finger-pointing and lack of compromise among Congress members.
In a statement on Tuesday, Graves blamed the ongoing shutdown on
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's refusal to
negotiate.
Obama accused Republicans of shutting down the government
over "an ideological crusade" against his healthcare law.
"Shutting down the government to prove a point is not what
we send our elected officials to Washington for," said McHaggee,
adding he was not affiliated with a political party and has
voted for Democrats and Republicans in the past.
"It's like people taking their toys home kind of thing and
not really solving the problems," he said.