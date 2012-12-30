WASHINGTON Dec 30 Republican Senator Lindsey
Graham said on Sunday that chances for a small "fiscal Cliff"
deal in the next 48 hours were "exceedingly good" and that
President Barack Obama had won.
"I think people don't want to go over the cliff if we can
avoid it," Graham said on Fox News Sunday.
"This deal won't affect the debt situation, it will be a
political victory for the president and I hope we'll have the
courage of our convictions when it comes time to raise the debt
ceiling to fight for what we believe as Republicans, but hats
off to the president, he won," Graham said.