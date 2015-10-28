(Adds comment by administration official)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The budget deal with Congress
could complicate President Barack Obama's push to close the
Guantanamo Bay prison, which has been caught up in his fight
with Republicans over spending caps, congressional aides and
rights activists said on Tuesday.
Obama last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization
Act, objecting to the way the massive policy bill used money
meant for war spending to avoid defense budget cuts, as well as
provisions making it more difficult to close the Guantanamo
prison.
The budget deal addressed the spending issue by raising caps
for domestic programs as well as defense, removing what
lawmakers called Obama's main concern about the NDAA.
"He had concerns about Guantanamo," said Representative
Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives.
"But the major concern was that they were using (the war funds)
and not doing anything for the non-defense."
Democratic and Republican aides said they expected the
defense bill would eventually be rewritten to reflect the budget
deal, raising the question of whether Obama would veto it again
over Guantanamo.
A House override vote is scheduled for Nov. 5.
White House officials would not comment on whether Obama
plans a veto. An administration official said only: "The
president has expressed his concerns with the bill's language
that impedes the closure of the detention facility at Guantanamo
Bay."
Rights activists said they did not know what Obama intended.
He has vowed to close the detention center since he first
campaigned for the presidency in 2008.
"What I hope is that this isn't a decision about politics,
it's a decision about the right thing to do," said Andrea Prasow
of Human Rights Watch.
Efforts to close Guantanamo have been thwarted in Congress
via provisions such as bans on transferring detainees to U.S.
soil included in the NDAA.
Obama's fellow Democrats said they had enough votes to
sustain Obama's veto over the funding issue. But aides said
sustaining an NDAA veto over Guantanamo would be difficult.
The defense bill has been passed annually for over half a
century.
Republican Senators Kelly Ayotte, Shelley Moore Capito and
Tim Scott praised Guantanamo on Tuesday as the best place to
hold dangerous detainees.
Republican John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed
Services Committee, criticized Pentagon officials at a hearing
on Tuesday. "I've always favored closing Guantanamo for a whole
variety of reasons. And yet, we still haven't got a plan from
you," he said.
