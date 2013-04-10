WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama's proposed 2014 budget includes an increase of $3.9 billion to support the administration's healthcare overhaul, while cutting certain programs such as immunizations and cancer screenings that should in the future be financed through individual state insurance exchanges.

The nearly $4 billion increase to the budget for the Department of Health and Human Services is compared with funding levels enacted in 2012, for a total budget of $80.1 billion.

In the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting in December, the budget also includes a new $130 million initiative to expand mental health services, including $55 million for a project to help school districts and communities identify students with mental health issues and ensure they are referred for treatment.