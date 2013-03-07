By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, March 6
WASHINGTON, March 6 A dozen Republican senators
talked about how to reach a "big agreement" on the nation's debt
and deficit over dinner with President Barack Obama on Wednesday
night, the start of what one of the senators hoped was a new
round of intense fiscal discussions.
"It was a really good conversation. It was candid. We really
talked about how do we get to a big agreement in terms of the
debt and deficit?" Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said
after the private dinner with Obama at the Jefferson Hotel near
the White House.
Obama also enjoyed the dinner, a senior administration
official said in a statement, noting "a good exchange of ideas
with the senators."
Hoeven said he felt "genuine desire" among the people in the
room to tackle tax and entitlement reform in the next four to
five months, as the White House and Congress face a series of
deadlines to fund the government and deal with the debt ceiling.
"That really creates pressure to come to an agreement, a
big-picture agreement," Hoeven told Reuters.
The meeting came on the heels of the failure of the White
House and Congress to agree on how to avert $85 billion in
across-the-board spending cuts called the "sequester," which has
touched off a fight about who was to blame.
Hoeven said he was optimistic that Republicans and Democrats
both wanted to work through the issues and avert more
congressional gridlock.
"I hope things are changing," he said.
But Hoeven emphasized it would take a lot more talks, led by
Obama, to make progress.
"This kind of intense dialogue needs to be continuous," he
said.
Obama is slated to meet with the full Republican Senate
caucus next week, and will also pay a visit to Republicans in
the House of Representatives.
"I think we'll make some progress," Hoeven said. "We have to
get there."
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina drew up the guest
list for the dinner, the White House said. Other senators there
were Bob Corker of Tennessee, Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire,
John McCain of Arizona, Dan Coats of Indiana, Tom Coburn of
Oklahoma, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Mike Johanns of
Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin,
and Saxby Chambliss of Georgia.