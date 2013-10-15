WASHINGTON Oct 15 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives will try to advance a new fiscal compromise bill that would extend the federal debt limit until Feb. 7 with a "hard cut-off," and provide government funding through Dec. 15, Representative Devin Nunes, said on Tuesday.

Nunes, a Republican from California, told reporters that the latest House plan would not include previous efforts to delay a tax on medical devices, but would include new changes to the "Obamacare" health reforms for Congress and high-ranking Obama administration officials.