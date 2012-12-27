WASHINGTON Dec 27 The House of Representatives
will return to Washington on Sunday night, just over a day
before U.S. income tax rates are set to spike higher, in a
last-ditch chance to avert the year-end "fiscal cliff."
Senior Republican aides confirmed that House Speaker John
Boehner on Thursday told members to be back in Washington in
time for a 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) legislative session on
Sunday.
The House may then stay in session until Jan. 2, the final
day of the current Congress, according to a Twitter message
from House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
That is the day that another component of the "fiscal cliff"
- $109 billion in automatic spending cuts to military and
domestic programs - is set to start.
The House went on recess a week ago amid a deadlock over how
to resolve ways to avoid the $600 billion in tax increases and
spending cuts that could throw the U.S. economy back into
recession.
Some media outlets reported that Obama would meet with
congressional leaders on Friday, but several congressional aides
said no such meeting had yet been arranged.
If a meeting occurs, Obama is not expected to offer a new
"fiscal cliff" solution and he is instead likely to stick to the
outline he set out a week ago for a stop-gap fix, according to a
senior Democratic aide.
That would include legislation to shield most Americans from
any income tax increase starting on Jan. 1, except for those
households with net incomes above $250,000 a year. Obama also
wants an extension of expiring benefits for the long-term
unemployed.
So far, the Republicans who control the House have refused
to go along with any measure that would raise income taxes on
anyone.
Meanwhile, House Republican leaders held an approximately
35-minute telephone conference call with rank-and-file members
on Thursday, according to one Republican aide.
"There were a lot of different members who spoke on the
call. All had questions. All had comments," the aide said,
refusing to elaborate.