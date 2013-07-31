WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. House of Representatives halted consideration of a $44 billion transportation and housing spending bill due to lack of support, signaling that the majority Republicans are unable to push through deep spending cuts to domestic agencies, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Harold Rogers said the decision points up the need to end automatic spending cuts known as sequestration.

"I am extremely disappointed with the decision to pull the bill from the House calendar today," Rogers said in a statement. "The prospects for passing this bill in September are bleak at best, given the vote count on passage that was apparent this afternoon. With this action, the House has declined to proceed on the implementation of the very budget it adopted just three months ago."