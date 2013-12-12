Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
WASHINGTON Dec 12 A two-year budget deal that replaces some severe, across-the-board spending cuts with more targeted government savings cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, with passage expected later in the day.
The House approved the rules for debating the measure and will continue its debate on the bipartisan budget plan, with a vote on passage scheduled for later on Thursday.
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to return to South Africa early on Tuesday after being ordered home from London by President Jacob Zuma, hours before a court hearing over the closure of accounts belonging to friends of the president.
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.