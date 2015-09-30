WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A bill to temporarily fund
the U.S. government and avoid agency shutdowns beginning on
Thursday cleared a key procedural hurdle in the House of
Representatives, which is expected to pass the legislation later
on Wednesday.
By a vote of 239-187, the House agreed to the rules for
debating the bill to fund the government between Oct. 1, the
start of the new fiscal year, and Dec. 11.
The Senate already has passed the legislation and the House
is expected soon to do the same, sending it to President Barack
Obama to sign into law before a midnight deadline.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Eric
Beech)