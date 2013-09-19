WASHINGTON, Sept 19 A stop-gap federal spending
bill that also would deny funding for President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law cleared its first hurdle in the U.S.
House of Representatives on Thursday, paving the way for passage
of the measure on Friday.
By a vote of 230-192, the Republican-controlled House
approved the rules governing debate of the legislation, which is
scheduled to occur on Friday.
The measure is designed to provide money for government
agencies to continue operating at the start of the new fiscal
year and avert shutdowns on Oct. 1.