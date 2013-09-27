WASHINGTON, Sept 27 A number of Republicans in
the U.S. House of Representatives are informally discussing the
possibility of a short-term funding bill to avert a government
shutdown next week, Republican Representative Shelley Moore
Capito said.
In an interview with Reuters, Capito said, "People are
talking about a 10-day CR," a so-called continuing resolution
that would run through Oct. 10.
Capito stressed that such talk does not involve leadership,
but instead rank and file members. "That is definitely bubbling
up as a possibility" to get all sides more time to agree to a
longer funding bill, she said. House Republican leadership had
no immediate comment about the possibility of a short-term
funding bill.