WASHINGTON Jan 10 U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Friday he expects the chamber to pass a short-term "continuing resolution" next week to keep the government open until Jan. 18.

Lawmakers have been trying to negotiate agreement on a massive spending bill by Jan. 15, when all government spending authority expires. But if they do not make that deadline, a stop-gap measure will be needed to keep the government running.