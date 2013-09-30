WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives will make yet another attempt to change
President Barack Obama's healthcare law by attaching it to a
government funding bill needed by midnight Monday.
Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight
and Government Reform Committee, told reporters the provision
being attached to the emergency spending bill would require the
president and high-level officials in his administration to get
healthcare through the Obamacare program.
A senior House Republican aide said the measure also would
cover members of Congress and their aides. Senate Democrats have
rejected all attempts to change Obamacare in legislation to keep
the federal government operating.