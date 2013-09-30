WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives will offer a new emergency government
spending bill on Monday but add on new moves to change the
federal healthcare law known as Obamacare, in defiance of Senate
Democrats and President Barack Obama.
A senior House Republican aide said the measure will propose
delaying for one year the "individual mandate" requiring those
without health insurance to sign up for Obamacare. The measure
also would require the president, senior administration
officials and members of Congress and their aides to participate
in Obamacare.
Senate Democrats so far are holding firm against any such
add-ons to a government spending bill that is needed by midnight
on Monday before federal agencies are forced to begin shutting
down some operations for lack of funding.