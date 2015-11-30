WASHINGTON Nov 30 U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday said he expects lawmakers to debate federal funding for Planned Parenthood as they consider spending legislation this month but he did not expect a government shutdown over the women's health group.

McCarthy, responding to questions about whether Friday's deadly shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado would affect Republican opposition to funding the group, told reporters he expected a "healthy debate" before the bill is passed to fund the government through next September.

The deadline for passage is Dec 11. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey)