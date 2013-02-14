WASHINGTON Feb 14 The Obama administration on
Thursday warned that deep government spending cuts set to go
into effect next month would have harsh consequences for housing
programs and could threaten Superstorm Sandy recovery efforts in
the U.S. Northeast.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan urged
lawmakers to agree on a plan to stave off the $85 billion in
automatic across-the-board cuts, known as "sequestration," set
to begin on March 1.
"Sequestration is a blunt and indiscriminate instrument that
was passed to help ensure that action is taken on a balanced
deficit reduction package," Donovan told the Senate
Appropriations Committee. "The ripple effects are enormous
because of how central housing is to our economy."
In cataloging the impact of the cuts, which would total $1.2
trillion over nine years, Donovan said they would lead to a five
percent reduction to Sandy recovery funding, or approximately
$800 million. That money has gone towards repairs for more than
10,000 homes and small businesses in disaster areas across the
U.S. Northeast.
Millions of people were left without employment and homes in
the aftermath of the late-October storm, which caused flooding,
wide-spread power outages and deaths. Donovan has been appointed
by the White House to lead federal rebuilding efforts.
"This will not only prolong the suffering in a region that
has been hit again this past weekend by a new storm," Donovan
said. "It will also cost jobs that would be created by full
expenditure of the approved funding and slow the full recovery."
Another vulnerable program that falls under HUD's umbrella
is the financially strapped Federal Housing Administration. The
agency is facing a projected $16.3 billion shortfall in its
insurance fund, drawing concerns it may need taxpayer aid.
"Sequestration would jeopardize FHA's ability to process
loans," Donovan said. That risks destabilizing the mortgage
market and slowing the broader economic recovery, he said.
The government mortgage insurer backs 15 percent of all U.S.
loans used for home purchases and is a source of funding for
first-time buyers and modest-income borrowers.
Sequestration would also cut $212 million from HUD's HOME
and Community Development Block Grant programs, Donovan said,
adding that communities receiving the funds could lose nearly
half a billion dollars in private funding because they would no
longer be able to leverage federal dollars.
More than 100,000 homeless and formerly homeless people,
including veterans, would be removed from their current housing
or emergency shelter programs, as a result of the cuts, he said.
Foreclosure prevention and other types of housing, purchase
or rental counseling would reach 75,000 fewer households, he
said.
Sequestration would also directly affect HUD employees. The
housing department's more than 9,000 staff members in 80 field
offices "furloughs or other personnel actions," Donovan said.