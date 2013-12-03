WASHINGTON Dec 3 The second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday he would not support a stop-gap funding measure aimed at avoiding a January government shutdown that keeps automatic spending cuts in place.

Representative Steny Hoyer told reporters that a short-term $967 billion fiscal 2014 spending plan contemplated by the majority House Republicans for such a measure was unacceptable.

"There is not a positive engagement by our Republican friends" in talks aimed at reaching a budget deal before a Jan. 15 deadline for new government spending authority, Hoyer said.