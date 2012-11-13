* White House firm on raising tax rates for wealthy
* Republican Senate leader refuses to accept higher rates
* Opening moves in "fiscal cliff" fight highlight dispute
By Kevin Drawbaugh and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 Both sides in the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" debate stood their ground on Tuesday as they
gathered in Washington for the first time since the elections,
with a fundamental tax dispute preventing a broader compromise
on deficit reduction.
The White House made clear it was ready to negotiate with
Republicans on taxes and spending, but a spokesman for
Democratic President Barack Obama said he will not budge on
insisting that the wealthy's tax rates must rise in 2013.
The president wants to extend low individual income tax
rates beyond year's end for 98 percent of Americans, but he will
not agree to extending them for the top 2 percent of earners,
said White House spokesman Jay Carney at a news conference.
On the Senate floor, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said
his party was open to discussing new government revenues, but
not raising tax rates. "We're ... not about to further weaken
the economy by raising tax rates and hurting jobs," he said.
The defiant remarks came as Congress returned from a
post-election break with seven weeks left to deal with the
"fiscal cliff," a convergence of urgent tax and spending issues
that, if mishandled, could plunge the economy into another
recession according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget
Office.
Generally weak since the elections, U.S. stock markets were
flat on Tuesday, with nervous investors eyeing Washington amid
skepticism about lawmakers' ability to make fiscal decisions.
About half of Americans doubt that Obama and congressional
Republicans will be able to reach an agreement to resolve the
"fiscal cliff," according to a poll released on Tuesday by the
Pew Research Center for the People and the Press.
A regular survey of small business sentiment on Tuesday
showed hopes of a pick-up in sales, but widespread uncertainty
among owners about business conditions in the next six months.
The National Federation of Independent Business said its
optimism index rose 0.3 point to 93.1 in October.
'PHOTO-OP WEEK'
"We're three weeks away from serious negotiations on the
fiscal cliff," said Greg Valliere, chief political strategist at
Potomac Research Group, a Washington policy analysis firm.
"This is a photo-op week, next week is Thanksgiving, then
lawmakers will straggle back to Washington to examine what
staffers have come up with. The dominant theme in these three
weeks will be trial balloons," he said.
At the end of 2012, low, "temporary" tax rates enacted a
decade ago under former President George W. Bush are set to
expire. If Congress does nothing, individual income tax rates
will rise sharply. That is a key facet of the "fiscal cliff."
Another element is deep, across-the-board cuts in federal
programs that will take effect in January if Congress takes no
action. Lawmakers fear the cuts, known as the "sequester," could
devastate the economy and many are working to prevent them.
Obama - fresh from a re-election triumph over Republican
challenger Mitt Romney - hosted liberal and labor groups at the
White House. Attendees said Obama made his tax cut stance clear,
but did not ring-fence big government social programs dear to
Democrats, such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
"There was absolute consensus in the room that ... tax cuts
for the top 2 percent" must not be extended, said Dennis van
Roekel, head of the National Education Association teachers'
union.
In New York at an investor conference, Bank of America Corp
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said fiscal brinkmanship
in Washington is already affecting the U.S. economy as worried
businesses invest less in equipment.
Corporate chieftains were slated to visit the White House on
Wednesday to talk with Obama. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the
nation's largest business lobbying group, backed mostly
Republicans in the elections and has not been invited.
Chamber President Thomas Donohue brushed off the
exclusion. "The president has a lot of meetings," he said at a
roundtable with reporters.