By Kevin Drawbaugh and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 Both sides in the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" debate stood their ground on Tuesday as they
gathered in Washington for the first time since the elections,
with a fundamental tax dispute preventing a broader compromise
on deficit reduction.
The White House made clear it was ready to negotiate with
Republicans on taxes and spending, but a spokesman for
Democratic President Barack Obama said he will not budge on
insisting that tax rates for the wealthy must rise in 2013.
Obama wants to extend the individual income tax rates for 98
percent of Americans, but he will not agree to extend them for
the top 2 percent of earners, White House spokesman Jay Carney
told a briefing. He said the president would demand that a
deficit-cutting agreement include $1.6 trillion in new tax
revenues.
Obama is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday,
during which he will be questioned about negotiations.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said his party was
open to discussing new government revenues, but not raising tax
rates. "We're ... not about to further weaken the economy by
raising tax rates and hurting jobs," he said.
The defiant remarks came as Congress returned from a
post-election break with seven weeks left to deal with the
"fiscal cliff," a convergence of urgent tax and spending issues
that, if mishandled, could plunge the economy into another
recession according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget
Office.
Obama foreshadowed the difficult talks during a call on
Tuesday evening to thank thousands of campaign volunteers, whom
he encouraged to stay involved.
"We're going to have some triumphs and some successes, but
there are going to be some tough days, starting with some of
these negotiations around the fiscal cliff," he said. "We're
going to need you guys to stay active."
While the big fight is over tax rates, the dispute has held
up other consequential tax measures on which there is less
disagreement. Among them is a fix to the alternative minimum
tax, which is designed to protect Americans who are not wealthy
from being taxed as if they were.
In a new letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, the U.S. tax
commissioner reiterated that more than 60 million taxpayers -
half of all individual filers - could be adversely affected by
Congress' failure to resolve these lower-profile issues.
The letter said millions would not even be able to file
their returns or receive a refund until late March, while the
IRS belatedly adjusts its systems.
Generally weak since the elections, U.S. stock markets were
flat on Tuesday, with nervous investors eyeing Washington amid
skepticism about lawmakers' ability to make fiscal decisions.
About half of Americans doubt that Obama and congressional
Republicans will be able to reach an agreement to resolve the
"fiscal cliff," according to a poll released by the Pew Research
Center for the People and the Press.
A regular survey of small business sentiment showed hopes of
a pick-up in sales, but widespread uncertainty among owners
about business conditions in the next six months. The National
Federation of Independent Business said its optimism index rose
0.3 point to 93.1 in October.
'PHOTO-OP WEEK'
"We're three weeks away from serious negotiations on the
'fiscal cliff'," said Greg Valliere, chief political strategist
at Potomac Research Group in Washington.
"This is a photo-op week, next week is Thanksgiving, then
lawmakers will straggle back to Washington to examine what
staffers have come up with. The dominant theme in these three
weeks will be trial balloons," he said.
At the end of 2012, low, "temporary" tax rates enacted a
decade ago under former President George W. Bush are set to
expire. If Congress does nothing, individual income tax rates
will rise sharply. That is a key facet of the "fiscal cliff."
Another element is deep, across-the-board cuts in federal
programs that will take effect in January if Congress takes no
action. Lawmakers fear the cuts, known as the "sequester," could
devastate the economy and many are working to prevent them.
Obama - fresh from a re-election triumph over Republican
challenger Mitt Romney - hosted liberal and labor groups at the
White House. Attendees said Obama made his stance clear on tax
cuts, but did not ring-fence government social programs dear to
Democrats, such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
"There was absolute consensus in the room that ... tax cuts
for the top 2 percent" must not be extended, said Dennis van
Roekel, head of the National Education Association teachers'
union.
In a glimpse of one possible compromise, a key Senate
Democrat suggested flexibility in raising taxes on the wealthy.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus agreed that
while the rates paid by the richest Americans must be increased
rise to reach a deal, they might not have to go up as much as
Obama is insisting, to 39.6 percent.
At an investor conference in New York, Bank of America Corp
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said fiscal brinkmanship
in Washington is already affecting the U.S. economy as worried
businesses invest less in equipment.
Corporate chiefs were slated to visit the White House on
Wednesday to talk with Obama. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the
nation's largest business lobbying group, backed mostly
Republicans in the elections and has not been invited.
Chamber President Thomas Donohue brushed off the
exclusion. "The president has a lot of meetings," he said at a
roundtable with reporters.