* Says won't sign off on tax hike for the wealthy
* Meeting with business leaders could rattle Republicans
* Business leaders worried about impact on economy
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday that Republicans would have to agree to raise
taxes on the wealthy as the first step in a budget deal that
would prevent a dysfunctional Washington from pushing the
economy into recession.
In his first news conference since winning re-election last
week, Obama said he would be open to considering Republican
priorities like entitlement reform and a tax-code overhaul as
part of a broad-based deal to get the nation's finances on a
sustainable course.
But Obama said Republicans in Congress would first have to
agree to his top priority in the complex negotiations aimed at
preventing a $600 billion combination of tax increases and
spending cuts known as the "fiscal cliff" that could halt the
weak economic recovery at the beginning of next year.
"What I'm not going to do is to extend further a tax cut for
folks who don't need it," Obama said, shortly before meeting
with a dozen business leaders who are pushing policymakers to
reach a deal.
Obama's remarks, and unyielding comments from Republican
leaders earlier this week, begin a long and possibly tense
period of bargaining and brinkmanship that could leave a cloud
of uncertainty over the economy leading up to the Christmas
holidays and beyond.
Both Republicans and Democrats want to keep low income tax
rates in place for middle-income and low-income households, but
Democrats say the wealthiest 2 percent should have to pay the
higher rates that were in place in the 1990s.
Obama made increased taxes on the wealthy a centerpiece of
his re-election campaign, and polls show public opinion is on
his side. Obama is reaching beyond Washington to ramp up
pressure on Republicans and has already met with labor and
liberal groups to build support for his approach.
Several of the chief executives due to meet Obama on
Wednesday, including General Electric Co.'s Jeff Immelt, Aetna
Inc.'s Mark Bertolini, Honeywell International Inc.'s David Cote
and Dow Chemical Co.'s Andrew Liveris, back an approach roughly
in line with Obama's position.
Many other business leaders do not share that view. The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce released a letter, signed by more than 200
business groups, calling on Obama to find budget savings by
scaling back benefits rather than raising taxes.
Obama's relationship with the U.S. business community has
been strained over much of his first term, and it is unclear how
much support he will be able to muster from executives who in
many cases backed Mitt Romney, his Republican rival in the
presidential race.
But the meeting could rattle Republicans who are licking
their wounds after last week's election that gave Obama another
four years in office and sent more of his Democrats to the House
of Representatives and Senate.
More voters would blame Republicans than Obama if the two
sides failed to reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff,"
according to a Pew Research Center/Washington Post poll.
Republican leaders have indicated some willingness to
compromise. While they oppose Obama's plan to raise tax rates on
the wealthiest 2 percent of U.S. taxpayers, they have said they
might go along with a deal that would raise additional tax
revenue by limiting tax breaks for the wealthy.
Rank-and-file conservatives are less eager to reach a deal.
"We will continue to fight any member of our conference that
decides that this is a good time to raise taxes," Republican
Representative Raul Labrador said.
Democrats in Congress want the negotiations to concentrate
heavily on tax increases rather than further spending cuts
before the end of the year, an aide said, although they would be
willing to consider other elements down the road.
LEGACY OF POSTPONED ACTION
If the two sides do not reach a deal by the end of the year,
tax rates on income and investments will rise for all Americans
and government programs from the military to education will face
deep, across-the-board cuts. A broad range of business tax
breaks for everything from wind power to research costs would
expire as well.
That could cause the economy to shrink by 0.5 percent and
push the unemployment rate up to 9.1 percent by the end of next
year, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The current
unemployment rate is 7.9 percent.
The deadline comes from years of dysfunction as lawmakers
and presidents have postponed tough decisions on fixing the
nation's finances.
Obama and Republicans could settle on a temporary deal that
would give them more time to reach compromise, or agree to the
outlines of a far-reaching budget plan that could boost the
economy in the short term and rein in the country's growing debt
burden over the coming decade.
They could also fail to reach a deal entirely and plunge the
economy off the fiscal cliff.
Some Democrats have suggested that scenario could give them
more leverage when income tax rates rise automatically on Jan. 1
to levels that were in place during the 1990s. By that line of
thinking, Republicans might be more willing to agree to a tax
deal that would lower rates back to their current levels for the
bottom 98 percent.
That idea clearly spooks corporate America, which is urging
policymakers to settle the issue before the end of the year.
Some business leaders say failure could prompt them to shift
their investments overseas, and others say the uncertainty is
already weighing on the economy as businesses sit on more than
$1 trillion in cash rather than putting it to work.
Hiring may slow toward the end of the year as employers
postpone major decisions until there is more clarity on the
country's economic future, consulting firm Challenger, Gray &
Christmas said.
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains, as
strong earnings from technology bellwether Cisco were not enough
to offset investor anxiety over the fiscal cliff and the
European debt crisis.
"We are probably going to have many more days like this,"
said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives at Charles Schwab's Center for Financial Research.