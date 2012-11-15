* Obama won't sign off on more tax cuts for the wealthy
* Republicans say Obama's plan not realistic
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday that Republicans would have to agree to raise
taxes on the wealthy as the first step in a budget deal that
would prevent a dysfunctional Washington from pushing the
economy into recession.
In his first news conference since winning re-election last
week, Obama said he would be open to considering Republican
priorities like entitlement reform and other ways to raise tax
revenue as part of a broad-based deal to set the nation's
finances on a sustainable course.
But he said Republicans in Congress would first have to
agree to his top priority in the complex negotiations aimed at
preventing $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts from
kicking in at the beginning of next year, a toxic combination
known as the "fiscal cliff" that could strangle the weak
economic recovery.
"What I'm not going to do is to extend further a tax cut for
folks who don't need it," Obama said, shortly before meeting
with a dozen corporate executives who are pushing for a quick
resolution.
Despite all the post-election talk about cooperation between
Democrats and Republicans, the two sides seemed to be hardening
their positions and Washington girded for a round of
brinkmanship that could cast a pall of uncertainty over the
economy through the Christmas holidays.
Republican leaders said Obama's stance had little chance of
becoming law, while Democrats said a bill that passed the Senate
a few months ago that would raise taxes on the wealthy should
serve as the starting point. "It's our bill or bust," a
Democratic Senate aide said.
Both Republicans and Democrats want to keep low income tax
rates in place for middle-income and low-income households, but
Democrats say the wealthiest 2 percent should revert to the
higher rates that were in place in the 1990s.
Obama made increased taxes on the wealthy a centerpiece of
his re-election campaign, and polls show public opinion is on
his side. Obama is reaching beyond Washington to ramp up
pressure on Republicans and has already met with labor and
liberal groups to build support.
Several of the chief executives who met with Obama on
Wednesday support his stance that any budget deal must include
tax hikes as well as spending cuts.
"There is a very good understanding that those of us who are
more wealthy are going to have to pay more," Honeywell
International Inc. Chief Executive Dave Cote told CNBC after the
meeting.
Cote served on the Simpson Bowles presidential commission
that called for a mix of tax increases and spending cuts in 2010
and, along with three other business leaders at the meeting, is
involved with an ad-hoc lobbying campaign advocating that
approach.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Chief Executive Mike Duke issued a
statement after the meeting calling for a deal that includes
additional revenue, although he did not mention tax increases.
But other business leaders say any tax increases could hurt
job creation and small-business growth.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a letter, signed by
more than 200 business groups, calling on Obama to find budget
savings by scaling back benefits rather than raising taxes.
Obama's relationship with the U.S. business community has
been strained over much of his first term, and it is unclear how
much support he will muster from executives who in many cases
backed Mitt Romney, his Republican rival for the presidency.
Xerox Chief Executive Ursula Burns said the corporate
executives did not get into specifics with Obama. "What we did
from a business perspective is listen and try to give some
constructive feedback as to where what side of the fences we
would fall on," she told reporters.
RATTLING REPUBLICANS?
The meeting could rattle Republicans who are licking their
wounds after last week's election, which gave Obama another four
years in office and sent more of his Democrats to Congress.
More voters would blame Republicans than Obama if the two
sides failed to reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff,"
according to a Pew Research Center/Washington Post poll.
If the two sides do not agree on a deal by the end of the
year, tax rates on income and investments will rise for all
Americans, and government programs from the military to
education will face deep, across-the-board cuts. Business tax
breaks for everything from wind power to research costs would
expire as well.
That could push the unemployment rate from its current level
of 7.9 percent to 9.1 percent by the end of next year, according
to the Congressional Budget Office.
The deadline comes from years of dysfunction as lawmakers
and presidents have postponed tough budget decisions.
Republicans firmly oppose raising tax rates, but they have
suggested raising more revenue by limiting some tax breaks.
Obama said that approach on its own would not raise enough
revenue to forgo rate hikes. But he indicated that he might be
willing to accept less than the $1.6 trillion in new revenue
that he included in his budget proposal earlier this year.
"I don't expect the Republicans simply to adopt my budget -
that's not realistic. So, I recognize we're going to have to
compromise," he said.
Democrats in Congress want the negotiations to concentrate
heavily on tax increases rather than further spending cuts
before the end of the year, an aide said, although they would be
willing to consider other elements down the road. Many Democrats
feel they made a tactical error in earlier budget talks by
examining possible spending cuts before turning to taxe s .
Republicans urged Obama to drop his insistence on tax hikes
to reach a deal as quickly as possible.
"Frankly, we don't have time to waste on offers that are
going nowhere," Republican Representative Dave Camp, the top tax
writer in the House, said in a prepared statement.
Obama and Republicans could settle on a temporary deal that
would give them more time to reach a compromise, or agree to the
outlines of a far-reaching plan that could boost the economy in
the short term and rein in the country's debt over the coming
decade.
They could also fail to reach a deal entirely and plunge the
economy off the fiscal cliff.
Some Democrats have suggested that scenario could give them
more leverage when income tax rates rise automatically on Jan. 1
to levels that were in place during the 1990s. By that line of
thinking, Republicans might be more willing to agree to a tax
deal that would lower rates back to their current levels for
most taxpayers.
That idea clearly spooks corporate America. Some business
leaders say the uncertainty is already weighing on the economy
as corporations sit on more than $1 trillion in cash rather than
putting it to work.
Hiring may slow toward the end of the year as employers
postpone major decisions until there is more clarity, consulting
firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said.
The S&P 500 index slid on Wednesday to its lowest level
since late July as investors worried about the budget talks.
"I think we will have a last-minute cliffhanger solution,"
said Michael Cheah, a portfolio manager at SunAmerica Asset
Management. "In the meantime, the market is going to get punched
every day."