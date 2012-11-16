* Republicans warn against raising tax rates
* White House draws a line against tax cuts for rich
* Top House tax writer vows overhaul in 2013
* 'Grand bargain' or 'bland bargain'?
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 As President Barack Obama and
congressional leaders prepared for budget and tax talks on
Friday aimed at preventing the U.S. economy from falling back
into recession, a top Republican vowed to overhaul the U.S. tax
code next year.
Democrats and Republicans dug in on their long-held
opposing positions on the eve of the talks, with Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell warning, "What we won't do is
raise tax rates."
But raising income taxes on the wealthy to help shrink the
deficit was exactly what Obama highlighted during his first
post-election news conference on Wednesday. Twenty-four hours
later, Obama spokesman Jay Carney argued that public sentiment
was firmly behind the newly re-elected president.
Obama "will not sign, under any circumstances, an extension
of tax cuts for the top 2 percent of American earners,"
Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to New York
to survey recent devastating storm damage.
Later on Thursday, Republican Dave Camp, the chairman of the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of
Representatives, said his panel will move to overhaul the U.S.
tax code next year.
The panel "will write, act on and pass comprehensive tax
reform legislation in 2013," Camp said in the text of a speech
to be delivered in the evening. "We intend to move a
comprehensive tax reform bill in 2013 - no matter what."
Obama at 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT) on Friday will bring
together the four top leaders of Congress for the first time
since the Nov. 6 election.
McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi are scheduled to talk with him for about an hour at
the White House.
"Let us go to the table in good faith that we want something
to happen," Pelosi told reporters, adding, "If nothing happens,
the consequences will be great."
While all five leaders have registered the need for
cooperation after Democrats scored a healthy win in last week's
elections, all signs point to difficult negotiations on how to
avoid the "fiscal cliff" on Jan. 1.
That is when about $600 billion worth of broad tax increases
and deep spending cuts occur if Congress cannot decide how to
replace them with less extreme deficit-reduction measures.
The overall push for fiscal responsibility is being fueled
by budget deficits that have topped $1 trillion for each of the
past four years, pushing the country's debt beyond the $16
trillion mark.
Uncertainty about the fiscal cliff prompted analysts this
month to cut early 2013 U.S. economic growth expectations, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Investors are also rattled. The S&P 500 is down
nearly 2 percent for the week, further eroding the market's 2012
gains.
The Obama-led talks begin amid growing fears there will be
new demands on Washington for bailouts that could further
increase deficit spending.
The U.S. Postal Service announced on Thursday a record net
loss of nearly $16 billion last year, more than triple its loss
the previous year.
The cleanup from East Coast wreckage brought by Superstorm
Sandy could require Congress to approve billions of additional
dollars in aid - just as the U.S. Federal Housing Administration
is indicating it might need a bailout for the first time in its
78-year history because of bad loans.
Much larger bailouts of U.S. financial and automotive
industries a few years ago sparked outrage among many lawmakers
and voters.
YOU GO FIRST
In the run-up to Friday's White House gathering, Republicans
and Democrats were jockeying for the upper hand in the
negotiations and in public opinion.
McConnell, speaking on the floor of the Senate, said, "It's
the president's turn to propose a specific plan that brings both
parties together. That's what a president is elected to do."
Before the election, lawmakers speculated that if Obama won
a second four-year term, he would promptly unveil a new
comprehensive set of proposals for averting the fiscal cliff.
But Obama's solid win, coupled with an expanded Democratic
majority in the Senate and a larger Democratic minority in the
House, has caused the president to pivot, according to some
Democratic congressional aides.
An emboldened Obama, the aides say, will now focus on urging
Republicans to accept a Democratic bill passed in the Senate
last July to extend expiring income tax cuts - first enacted by
President George W. Bush - except for those families making more
than $250,000 a year in adjusted income.
"If Republicans have other ideas on how to raise revenues
now, they should bring them" to the White House, said one Senate
Democratic aide.
While differences over raising income taxes are large, some
have spotted in the week's rhetoric some openings for
compromise. Those include raising Obama's $250,000 income
threshold to $500,000, or letting the top income tax rate rise
to something less than the 39.6 percent Obama wants, from the
current 35 percent.
There is also growing talk of extending a payroll tax break
for 160 million American workers to stimulate the economy by
putting about $1,000 a year in extra spending power in their
pockets.
The payroll tax is set to expire at year's end and will be
part of the White House negotiations, leaders said.
The negotiators will also have to decide what to do about
$109 billion in across-the-board spending cuts set to be
triggered on Jan. 2.
Even if Obama and Congress can forge a deal to avert the
fiscal cliff by Dec. 31, they will still have plenty of work
ahead of them early next year on tax and budget policy. That is
when the most arduous work is expected on revamping the outdated
U.S. tax code and retooling expensive "entitlement" programs
such as Medicare, the government healthcare program for the
elderly.
"We are open to a grand bargain - however we get to the
place where we can have significant deficit reduction," Pelosi
told reporters.
In the meantime, the Obama talks likely will aim for a
partial solution to get the country past the cliff and into the
new session of Congress that starts in January.
"The bland bargain," was how Chris Krueger, senior policy
analyst at Guggenheim Washington Research Group in Washington,
described it.