By Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday launched a public relations push for his bid to raise
taxes on wealthy Americans, but U.S. lawmakers remained
deadlocked over dramatic, year-end tax increases and spending
cuts known as the "fiscal cliff."
At the White House, small business leaders emerged from a
one-hour meeting with Obama to voice support for his goal of
extending low tax rates for the middle class beyond the end of
the year, while letting rates rise for wealthier taxpayers.
The business owners urged Obama "to fight to keep the middle
class tax cuts," said Lew Prince, co-founder of Vintage Vinyl,
an independent music store in St. Louis, Mo.
"What grows jobs in America is consumers spending money, and
the average person needs that two or three thousand dollars a
year in his pocket to help drive the economy," Prince told
reporters at a news conference outside the White House.
Republicans want to extend low tax rates - enacted a decade
ago under the administration of former Republican President
George W. Bush - for all taxpayers, including households earning
more than $250,000 a year.
Raising tax rates on the wealthy would discourage investment
and hiring at a time of high unemployment, Republicans say.
Congressional Democrats allied with the president showed no
signs of backing down from his stance on raising taxes for the
wealthy. But both sides have softened on some long-held
positions: Republicans have been showing a willingness to
consider new revenue increases while Democrats have relaxed
their hard line against new savings to the Medicare and Medicaid
healthcare programs.
With just a month left before the Bush tax cuts expire and
automatic spending cuts begin to take hold, markets were anxious
about predictions that falling off the "fiscal cliff" could
trigger another recession.
"There remains no clarity on the ultimate status on the Bush
tax cuts, which have to be resolved before you can move forward
with the remainder of the fiscal cliff," said Chris Krueger, an
analyst at Guggenheim Securities' Washington Research Group.
MARKETS DOWN MODESTLY
Stock prices declined modestly despite government reports
that planned U.S. business spending rose again in October and
that single-family home prices rose again in September.
Despite a mild sell-off in stocks, the Dow Jones industrial
average closed at about 12,878, up 14 percent from a year ago.
Brian Gardner, an analyst at financial firm Keefe Bruyette &
Woods, said a limited deal would likely be struck to avert the
fiscal cliff, with larger fiscal issues pushed into 2013.
"Fiscal cliff headlines could have the biggest impact on the
market," he said. "Over the coming weeks, we expect many
headlines that will raise and then dash investors' hopes ... The
next three weeks could be a bumpy ride."
Fresh from his Nov. 6 re-election, Obama was set to hold
another meeting with business executives from larger companies
on Wednesday and then to travel to a toy factory in Pennsylvania
on Friday to press his case on taxes.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell ripped into Obama
for planning to take his agenda to the public. "Rather than
sitting down with lawmakers of both parties and working out an
agreement, he's back out on the campaign trail," McConnell
roared on the Senate floor.
"We already know the president is a very good campaigner.
What we don't know is whether he has the leadership qualities
necessary to lead his party to a bipartisan agreement."
Obama last met with congressional leaders on Nov. 16. A
follow-up session was not expected this week, but could come
next week, congressional aides said.
In the interim, little progress was made over the holidays
in meetings between the staffs of the White House and Republican
Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, aides
said.
LEADERS CANVAS RANKS
Ron Bonjean, a former aide to Republican leaders in the
House and Senate, said leaders were still checking with their
rank-and-file to gauge what concessions they might be able to
stomach. In a week or so, Bonjean said, "the level of intensity
will go up" with more meetings.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said he was disappointed
there has been "little progress" on a deal to avoid the "fiscal
cliff" and warned that "we only have a couple weeks to get
something done."
Despite frustration, Reid said he was optimistic lawmakers
would avoid plunging off the "cliff," a convergence of an
estimated $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts. "I'm
extremely hopeful, and I do not believe that the Republicans are
going to allow us to go over the cliff," he said.
While Republicans have not shifted from their opposition to
tax rate increases, a few have publicly disavowed a no-new-taxes
pledge to which most of them have adhered for years, putting tax
revenues, if not higher rates, on the negotiating table.
Also on Tuesday, Dick Durbin, a senior Senate Democrat and
close Obama ally, urged fellow liberals to consider reforming
the costly Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs, signaling
possible Democratic compromise in an area where they have
steadfastly resisted change.
"Progressives should be willing to talk about ways to ensure
the long-term viability of Medicare and Medicaid" for the
elderly and poor, Durbin said in excerpts from a speech.
But he added that Medicare and Medicaid should not be part
of the current negotiations on averting the fiscal cliff. On
that front, Durbin stood firmly with Obama, urging extension of
middle class tax cuts for 98 percent of Americans.