* Obama calls on public to push Republicans on taxes
* Stock market indexes dip as Boehner speaks, recover
* President urges House approval of Senate-passed tax bill
By Mark Felsenthal
HATFIELD, Pa., Nov 30 With barely a month left
before the "fiscal cliff," Republicans and Democrats remained
far apart on Friday in talks to avoid the across-the-board tax
hikes and spending cuts that threaten to throw the country back
into recession.
While President Barack Obama visited a Pennsylvania toy
factory to muster public support for tax hikes on the rich,
portraying Republicans as scrooges at Christmas time, his
primary adversary in negotiations, Republican House Speaker John
Boehner, continued to describe the situation as a stalemate.
The argument will resume on Sunday when Boehner, along with
Obama's Treasury secretary, Timothy Geithner, and others, take
to weekly political talk shows and pick up further steam next
week with a possible confrontation in the House of
Representatives between Democrats and Republicans over the
timing of a vote on tax hikes.
Lawmakers are nervously eyeing the markets as the deadline
approaches, with gyrations likely to intensify pressure to bring
the drama to a close.
The markets, in turn watching the politicians, fell as
Boehner spoke, but recovered afterward. It was a repeat of the
pattern earlier in the week when the speaker offered a similarly
gloomy assessment.
The latest round of high-stakes gamesmanship focuses on
whether to extend the temporary tax cuts that originated under
former President George W. Bush beyond their Dec. 31 expiration
date for all taxpayers, as Republicans want, or just for those
with incomes under $250,000, as Obama and his fellow Democrats
want.
After five days of increasingly confrontational exchanges,
the work week drew to a close with an announcement by Democrats
of a long-shot effort next week to force an early tax-hike vote
in the Republican-controlled U.S. House to break the deadlock.
MEDICARE, SOCIAL SECURITY
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she would undertake
the rarely successful effort unless Boehner agreed by Tuesday to
bring a bill to the floor allowing taxes on the wealthy to rise,
something Boehner is highly unlikely to do until he is ready.
"The clock is ticking," Pelosi said at a news conference.
"The year is ending. It's really important with tax legislation
for it to happen now. We're calling upon the Republican
leadership in the House to bring this legislation to the floor
next week."
While Boehner offered no immediate response to Pelosi's
threat, Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state, recently
elected by Republicans to be the fourth-ranking party leader in
the House, told Fox News in an interview not to expect any tax
vote next week.
Amid the competing statements from the two sides, there were
some actual, albeit modest, signs of potential movement.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threw Republican
proposals into the mix for reform of Medicare, the government
health insurance program for seniors, which has exploded in cost
in recent years and is a major contributor to the country's
soaring deficit.
McConnell of Kentucky told the Wall Street Journal in an
interview that Republicans would agree to more revenue -
although not higher tax rates - if Democrats agreed to such
changes as raising the eligibility age for Medicare and slowing
cost-of-living increases in the Social Security retirement
program.
Rodgers, in her Fox News interview, declined to completely
rule out a much-discussed potential compromise in which
Republicans would accept some increase in tax rates on the rich,
but not to the level desired by Obama.
'A LUMP OF COAL'
More House Republicans - although still just a handful
-expressed flexibility beyond that of their party leaders about
considering an increase in tax rates for the wealthy, as long as
they are accompanied by significant spending cuts.
Most House Republicans refuse to back higher rates,
preferring to raise revenue through tax reform.
Obama, speaking in Pennsylvania, said he was encouraged by
the shifting views of some Republicans, and urged House approval
of a bill that has already cleared the Democratic-controlled
Senate that would lock in the middle-class tax cuts and raise
the rates for the rich.
"If we can get a few House Republicans on board, we can pass
the bill. ... I'm ready to sign it," Obama said.
But neither he nor the other principals in the debate budged
from their basic positions.
Instead, Obama turned up the pressure on Friday, hitting the
road to drum up support for his drive to raise taxes on the
wealthy and warning Americans that Republicans were offering
them "a lump of coal" for Christmas.
In a visit to the Pennsylvania toy factory, Obama portrayed
congressional Republicans as scrooges who risked sending the
country over the fiscal cliff rather than strike a deal to avert
the tax increases and spending cuts that begin in January unless
Congress intervenes.
"We already all agree, we say, on making sure middle-class
taxes don't go up. So let's get that done. Let's go ahead and
take the fear out for the vast majority of American families so
they don't have to worry," Obama said at the Rodon Group
factory, which makes K'NEX building toy systems as well as
Tinkertoys and consumer products.
In Washington, Boehner said Obama's plan to raise taxes on
the rich was the wrong approach.
"There is a stalemate. Let's not kid ourselves," the Ohio
Republican said. "Right now we are almost nowhere."