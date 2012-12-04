* Obama won't budge on tax rate increase for wealthiest
* President suggests 2013 tax reform could yield lower rates
* Republican DeMint says Boehner offer will "destroy jobs"
* Tea Party conservatives booted from House panel
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 President Barack Obama dangled
the possibility on Tuesday of lowering tax rates in 2013 with a
broad U.S. tax code revamp, but he stood firm on insisting rates
for the wealthiest must rise as part of a deal to avert the
"fiscal cliff," a series of budget cuts and tax increases that
will begin taking effect on Dec. 31 unless Congress acts.
Congressional Republicans, looking at yet another poll
showing most Americans would blame them for going off the cliff,
showed more signs of internal stress over how far to go in
compromising with Obama's demands on tax rates.
Outside official Washington, concern mounted about how and
when - not to mention if - the politicians might put their
disagreements behind them in the short time remaining.
Worry about the fiscal cliff is hurting the economy. The
manufacturing sector contracted in November and posted its
weakest performance in three years, a report showed on Monday.
Companies taking part in the survey said uncertainty over the
negotiations in Washington was a factor.
Economists warn that unless a deal is reached, the economy
could be thrown back into recession.
A bi-partisan delegation of governors met with Obama and
congressional leaders and fretted about their own state budgets,
roughly 30 percent derived from federal money.
Members of the governors' group, led by Democrat Jack
Markell of Delaware and Republican Mary Fallin of Oklahoma,
pointedly noted in comments outside the White House that they
were able to work together despite party differences.
After meeting with the governors, the president pressed his
agenda in an interview with Bloomberg Television. He reiterated
his openness to unspecified reforms in entitlement programs such
as Medicare, the government health insurance plan for seniors.
He repeated that as part of any deal, low tax rates on 98
percent of taxpayers should be extended, but that taxes on the
top 2 percent should rise. "Let's let those go up," Obama said,
referring to a "down payment" for future negotiations.
"And then let's set up a process with a time certain, at the
end of 2013 or the fall of 2013, where we work on tax reform, we
look at what loopholes and deductions both Democrats and
Republicans are willing to close, and it's possible that we may
be able to lower rates by broadening the base at that point."
In a written offer made Monday by House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner of Ohio and signed by the House Republican
leadership, Republicans continued to reject increases in tax
rates. But they said they would consider $800 billion in revenue
increases from overhauling the tax code, along with spending
cuts and entitlement revisions, as part of a deficit reduction
deal.
That amount, which Boehner informally accepted during
previous debt-ceiling negotiations in 2011, is not nearly enough
for Obama. But it is too much for U.S. Senator Jim DeMint of
South Carolina and a number of other conservatives who have
built their political reputation around a low-tax philosophy.
"Speaker Boehner's $800 billion tax hike will destroy
American jobs and allow politicians in Washington to spend even
more," DeMint said in a statement on Tuesday.
Boehner has had persistent problems keeping his party
unified since dozens of Tea Party conservatives arrived after
the 2010 midterm elections. While dissent from the right does
not necessarily cripple Boehner in negotiations, it does not
help.
Democrats use it in their public relations campaign to
discredit their opponents' views as those of extremists denying
tax cuts to the middle class or risking a government default for
ideological purposes, as White House Press Secretary Jay Carney
did Tuesday as he denounced "factions."
"It is expected that there would be some grumbling,
especially among the likes of DeMint," said Helen Fessenden, an
analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group, adding that it is more
important for Boehner to cement the support of his key
lieutenants for the offer.
"Boehner already knows how the numbers shake out. At the end
of the day no matter what he does there will be 60 or 80 who
defect, no matter how good a deal he can get for them."
Republicans have 241 House members to 192 for the Democrats.
DISCORD COULD BE TROUBLE
Boehner was struggling to keep order among anti-tax Tea
Party activists on one extreme and moderates more tolerant of
new revenues on the other.
In the House, two first-term Republican Tea Party stalwarts
- Tim Huelskamp of Kansas and Justin Amash of Michigan - were
removed by party leadership from the powerful Budget Committee
in what Huelskamp called "a vindictive move."
The Republican leadership offered no immediate explanation
for the unusual removal.
On the moderate wing, a handful of House Republicans - such
as Mike Simpson of Idaho and Steve King of Iowa - have said that
tax increases on the wealthiest may be tolerable under certain
conditions.
Public opinion has held steady since early November, with
about half of Americans expecting Obama and the Republicans will
be unable to avert a plunge off the cliff, said the Pew Research
Center for the People and the Press in a new survey.
About 53 percent of those polled said they would hold
Republicans more responsible than Democrats for such an outcome;
27 percent said they would hold Obama responsible.
Washington interest groups are consumed by the cliff, and
some are in a bit of a panic about what the talks might bring.
Tensions erupted on Tuesday at a forum convened by a fiscal
responsibility group called Fix the Debt, which seeks to cut the
government's debt and includes business and political leaders.
Audience members stood and repeatedly interrupted Republican
Senator Rob Portman of Ohio as he attempted to make a speech.
They urged protections from cuts for the Social Security and
Medicare social safety net programs. Others shouted down the
protesters until they marched out of the forum.