* Republicans call for face-to-face talks
* Obama says Republicans need a "conceptual breakthrough"
* Pentagon warned to begin preparing for spending cuts
By Thomas Ferraro and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 Republicans and Democrats dug
in on "fiscal cliff" talks on Wednesday, with both sides urging
quick action but offering no compromises in a political
stare-down that shows no signs of breaking.
Less than a month before the onset of spending cuts and tax
increases that start to take effect in January unless Congress
acts, Republican leaders in the House of Representatives called
on President Barack Obama to initiate face-to-face talks and
blamed him for a lack of action.
"Where are the discussions? Nothing is going on," House
Majority Leader Eric Cantor told reporters. "We ask the
president to sit down with us, be serious about the specifics."
Cantor later said the House would remain in session until "a
credible solution to the fiscal cliff" had been announced.
Meeting with a business group on Wednesday, Obama renewed
his call to include tax hikes on the wealthiest 2 percent of
Americans as part of the final resolution and for including an
increase in the nation's borrowing limit.
No direct talks were scheduled in a confrontation that has
become an endless loop of familiar talking points and well-worn
positions. Republican leaders have balked at raising any tax
rates, and Democrats have resisted Republican calls for cuts in
entitlements like the Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs.
Obama said there could be a quick deal if Republican leaders
dropped their opposition to raising tax rates for those making
more than $250,000 a year in exchange for spending cuts and
entitlement reforms.
"If we can get the leadership on the Republican side to take
that framework, to acknowledge that reality, then the numbers
actually aren't that far apart," Obama told executives at a
meeting organized by the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group
for corporations.
"Another way of putting this is we can probably solve this
in about a week. It's not that tough, but we need that
conceptual breakthrough," he said.
The two sides have submitted proposals to cut deficits by
more than $4 trillion over the next 10 years, but they differ on
how to get there. Republicans propose $1 trillion more in
spending cuts than Obama, while the president wants $800 billion
more in tax increases and $200 billion to boost the sluggish
economy.
Republicans have shown cracks in their solidarity on taxes,
however, with some saying they would be willing to let tax rates
rise on the wealthiest 2 percent in exchange for extending low
rates for the other 98 percent of taxpayers.
"I'm hearing whispers. I was over on the House side
yesterday, I'm hearing whispers of a light going off in some
people's minds" on the tax rates, said Republican Senator Bob
Corker of Tennessee.
"All he (Obama) is talking about is rates on the upper
income, so if the House were to give that to him, where does the
discussion then go? It goes to entitlements which is where it
ought to be in the first place," Corker said.
PREPARING FOR CUTS
With no resolution in sight and the fiscal cliff looming,
the White House budget office has directed the Defense
Department to begin planning for automatic budget cuts that will
take effect in January without a deal, a Pentagon spokesman
said.
About $500 billion in planned Pentagon spending would be
slashed over the next decade unless there is a deal.
Economists have predicted that failure to reach an accord
could trigger another recession, and investors in the financial
markets have watched the back and forth anxiously. They were
encouraged by Obama's reference to finishing a deal within a
week of reaching agreement on taxes.
"Just the idea that we could have some kind of timeline is
enough to eliminate some of the concerns. The fiscal cliff is
the headline driver, so anything even slightly positive will
move markets," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at
LandColt Capital in New York.
Senator Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma Republican, said the focus
on the end-of-year fiscal cliff was ignoring the long-term
threat posed by U.S. debt. He said the path to prosperity would
require at least a $9 trillion package of spending cuts and tax
increases over 10 years, rather than the $4 trillion being
discussed now.
"Personally I know we have to raise revenue. I don't really
care which way we do it. Actually, I would rather see the rates
go up than do it the other way because it gives us a greater
chance to reform the tax code and broaden the base in the
future," Coburn said on MSNBC.
Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri sounded an
optimistic note and said a final deal would include reform of
entitlements like Medicare.
"I do think that if there's not a deal by the end of the
year, there will be a deal the first week in January. And the
markets need to be aware that this is not going to be, you know,
some kind of complete meltdown. We will get a deal," she told
MSNBC.
Corker said Obama's push to include an increase in the debt
ceiling in any final package would complicate the negotiations.
"The real line in the sand is going to be the debt ceiling,"
Corker said.