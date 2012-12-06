* Republicans call for face-to-face talks
* Obama says Republicans need a "conceptual breakthrough"
* Federal agencies told to begin preparing for spending cuts
By Thomas Ferraro and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 Republicans in Congress and
President Barack Obama consumed much of Wednesday talking up
their positions on the "fiscal cliff" and though Obama and
Republican House Speaker John Boehner spoke by phone, neither
side offered any new compromises in public.
Nor was the phone call, a rarity, followed by any immediate
announcement of a face-to-face meeting that has been widely
anticipated all week and was explicitly requested early in the
day by House of Representatives Republican leader Eric Cantor.
Asked in an interview with CNBC if the administration was
ready to go over the so-called fiscal cliff if Republicans don't
come around on taxes, Obama's chief negotiator, Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner, responded: "Oh, absolutely."
Facing spending cuts and tax increases that start to take
effect in January unless Congress acts, Republicans on Capitol
Hill were privately acknowledging that they were taking a public
relations thrashing at the hands of the White House, which has
marshaled a campaign-style offensive that involves some of the
very "job-creators" Republicans say they are protecting.
Obama met with another such corporate group on Wednesday,
The Business Roundtable, renewing his call to include tax hikes
on the wealthiest 2 percent of Americans as part of the final
resolution and for including an increase in the nation's
borrowing limit.
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after Obama also said a deal
to avert the fiscal cliff was possible within a week, though he
expressed it as a hope not a prediction.
The confrontation has become an endless loop of familiar
talking points and well-worn positions. Republican leaders have
balked at raising any tax rates, and Democrats have resisted
Republican calls for cuts in entitlements like the Medicare and
Medicaid healthcare programs.
Obama said there could be a quick deal if Republican leaders
dropped their opposition to raising tax rates for those making
more than $250,000 a year in exchange for spending cuts and
entitlement reforms.
"If we can get the leadership on the Republican side to take
that framework, to acknowledge that reality, then the numbers
actually aren't that far apart," Obama told The Business
Roundtable.
"Another way of putting this is we can probably solve this
in about a week. It's not that tough, but we need that
conceptual breakthrough," he said.
Geithner reiterated that there would be no deal without
higher tax rates on the wealthy and without a change in
congressional rules making it harder to block an increase in the
U.S. debt ceiling.
"There is no prospect (for) an agreement that doesn't
involve rates going up on the top 2 percent of the wealthiest
Americans," he told CNBC.
The two sides have submitted proposals to cut deficits by
more than $4 trillion over the next 10 years, but differ on how
to get there. Republicans propose $1 trillion more in spending
cuts than Obama, while the president wants $800 billion more in
tax increases and $200 billion to boost the sluggish economy.
Republicans have shown cracks in their solidarity on taxes,
however, with some saying they would be willing to let rates
rise on the wealthiest 2 percent in exchange for extending low
rates for the other 98 percent of taxpayers.
'WE HAVE TO RAISE REVENUE'
Republican Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma said he could
accept some higher tax rates as part of a long-term solution to
the threat posed by spiraling U.S. debt. He said the path to
prosperity would require at least a $9 trillion package of
spending cuts and tax increases over 10 years, rather than the
$4 trillion being discussed now.
"Personally I know we have to raise revenue. I don't really
care which way we do it. Actually, I would rather see the rates
go up than do it the other way because it gives us a greater
chance to reform the tax code and broaden the base in the
future," Coburn said on MSNBC.
With no resolution in sight and the fiscal cliff looming,
the White House budget office has told all federal agencies to
begin planning for possible automatic spending cuts that will
start taking effect in January without a deal, the White House
said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said the Office of
Management and Budget needed to take certain steps to be ready
if an agreement is not reached and asked federal agencies for
information so it could complete calculations on the required
cuts.
Economists have predicted that failure to reach an accord
could trigger another recession, and business executives and
investors in the financial markets have watched the back and
forth anxiously.
Jim McNerney, chairman of the Business Roundtable and
chairman and chief executive officer of Boeing Co., called for
non-stop negotiations to break the stalemate.
"We encourage both sides to work around the clock, if
necessary, to avoid the severe repercussions that inaction would
have on U.S. economic growth and job creation," McNerney said in
a statement after Obama's appearance before the executives.
Obama's call for including an increase in the debt ceiling
in a final package seemed likely to complicate the negotiations.
In his speech to executives, Obama said it was a "bad
strategy" for Republicans to believe they would have more
leverage next year to extract concessions from the White House
by threatening to let the United States default.
A debt ceiling standoff between the White House and House
Republicans in 2011 brought the country perilously close to
default and resulted in an embarrassing debt rating downgrade.
"I want to send a very clear message to people here: We are
not going to play that game next year," Obama told the
executives.
The focus on the debt ceiling is already raising concerns
among market watchers.
"The more the Republicans talk about raising or not raising
the debt limit, that really makes the market nervous, and makes
the White House more nervous than Congress," said John Brady,
managing director at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago. "The
cliff can be punted into the future, but the debt ceiling can't
be."