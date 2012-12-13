(Adds new poll results)
* Boehner warns talks could extend through holidays
* Poll shows strong Republican support for raising taxes on
the rich
* White House firm on raising taxes for top 2 percent of
earners
By Kim Dixon and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 Sharp differences remained on
Wednesday between congressional Republicans and the White House
in talks to avert the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax hikes and
budget cuts, and negotiators warned the showdown could drag on
past Christmas.
A Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll released late on
Wednesday, however, held the potential to shake up the
stalemate. Three-quarters of those surveyed, including 61
percent of Republicans, said they would accept raising taxes on
the wealthy to avoid the so-called cliff, as Democratic
President Barack Obama is demanding.
With Republicans in Congress already divided, that rejection
by their own supporters of the core demand of Republican House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner could further weaken his
position.
Both sides refused to give any ground in public, one day
after what Boehner described as a "frank" conversation with
President Barack Obama about the remaining hurdles to a deal.
Boehner said Obama's latest proposal for $1.4 trillion in
new tax revenues did not fulfill his promise for a balanced
approach to taming the federal deficit and could not pass
Congress.
"I remain the most optimistic person in this town, but we've
got some serious differences," Boehner told reporters after a
meeting with House Republicans where he warned members the
negotiations could run through the holidays and up to the
end-of-year deadline.
If a deal is not reached, taxes will go up for almost all
working Americans at the start of the New Year and steep
government spending cuts will kick in.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would not relent
on his demand that Republicans drop their opposition to raising
new revenue by increasing the tax rates for the wealthiest 2
percent of all Americans.
"There is no way to do this without rates going up on the
top earners," Carney said. The Republican stance that sufficient
revenue could be gained by closing tax loopholes and limiting
deductions was "just not plausible economic policy," he said.
In what has now become a daily battle of sound bites and
political stagecraft, a group of Republican congressmen posed in
the cold outside the Capitol with a few dozen small children to
illustrate their argument that Obama's budget proposals would
bury the next generation in unsustainable debt.
"We are going to relegate these kids, our grandkids, to a
lower standard of living," Republican Representative Sean Duffy
of Wisconsin said. "We are going to leave them with higher tax
rates. This is unacceptable."
Obama and Boehner each have proposed cutting deficits by
more than $4 trillion in the next 10 years as part of a deal to
avert the cliff, but they differ on how to get there. Economists
have warned that failure to strike a deal could send the economy
back into recession.
On Tuesday, Boehner rejected a White House proposal to
shrink the amount of deficit reduction that comes from revenue
to $1.4 trillion from $1.6 trillion over 10 years. Boehner has
called for $800 billion in revenue through tax reform.
'A PRETTY FRANK CONVERSATION'
Boehner said Obama's plan did not do enough to reduce the
federal deficit. "The president and I had a pretty frank
conversation about just how far apart we are," he said of their
Tuesday phone talk.
Carney ridiculed the Republican argument that sufficient
revenue could be raised by closing tax loopholes or capping
deductions. "Those magic beans are just beans, and that fairy
dust is just dust," he said. "It is not serious."
Boehner has repeatedly offered gloomy assessments of the
state of the talks in public, even as signs of progress have
sprouted on Capitol Hill. The pace of staff-level talks has
quickened in recent days as the two sides exchanged
counter-offers that neither side said was sufficiently detailed.
The stubborn differences have dampened hopes of a potential
deal before the Christmas holiday. "Keep your Christmas
decorations up and make no plans" to leave Washington, was
Boehner's advice in the closed-door meeting with Republicans,
Representative John Shimkus of Illinois told reporters.
In exchange for more tax revenues, Republicans have demanded
deep spending cuts in politically popular social entitlement
programs like the government-funded Medicare and Medicaid
healthcare plans.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said that House
Democrats objected to Republican efforts to raise the age when
seniors become eligible for Medicare, which now stands at 65, as
a way to cut government spending.
"Raising the retirement age does not get you that much
money, so you're doing a bad thing when it comes to seniors, and
you're not achieving your goal," she told CBS.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that
Boehner and Republicans needed to make concessions on taxes.
"To this point there hasn't been a lot of progress, and I'm
very, very disappointed," he said on the Senate floor.
Financial markets have watched the negotiations with
interest. JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said the
United States could have a "booming economy" in a couple of
months if lawmakers in Washington reach agreement.
A budget deal could mean 4 percent economic growth and a
drop in unemployment, Dimon said at a New York Times conference
in New York. A deal would need to link any tax increases with
spending cuts, he said.
"The table is set very well right now," Dimon said.
The stock market was closely following an announcement by
the Federal Reserve of a new stimulus plan but the fiscal cliff
was not far from investors' minds.
"This was expected, and the market is waiting for the
year-end 'fiscal cliff' issue to be solved, so what we have to
do is have confidence our political system can actually make a
functional decision," said Troy Logan, managing director and
senior economist at Warren Financial Service, in Exton,
Pennsylvania.
