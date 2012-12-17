* White House meeting a sign of progress
* Obama might agree to slow benefit growth -aide
* Senate to complete work after Christmas, Reid says
By Richard Cowan and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 Hopes rose on Monday that
Washington will be able to step back from the "fiscal cliff" as
President Barack Obama and Republican John Boehner inched toward
a deal that would prevent steep tax hikes and spending cuts that
could push the economy into recession.
The two men held talks at the White House and aides from
both parties said they were optimistic an agreement was shaping
up.
Though Obama and Boehner appeared to be edging closer to an
agreement, substantial hurdles remain. Rank-and-file Republicans
could have trouble with the tax increases on the wealthiest
Americans that are likely to be part of any deal, while Obama
could have a tough time selling spending cuts to his fellow
Democrats.
Democratic Representative Chris Van Hollen, a member of the
House leadership from Maryland, said he saw a 50 percent chance
of putting an accord in place before January, when $600 billion
worth of across-the-board tax increases and spending hikes are
due to begin kicking in.
"I still think there's quite a ways to go before the finish
line," he said.
But investors were cheered by signs of progress and the
Standard & Poor's 500 index of U.S. stocks rose 1.19 percent.
Economists warn that going over the fiscal cliff could push
the economy into recession.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said his chamber will
wrap up work on the issue after Christmas.
"It appears that we're going to be coming back the day after
Christmas to complete work on the fiscal cliff," he said on the
Senate floor.
Boehner, the speaker of the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives, faces a crucial test on Tuesday morning when he
is expected to brief House Republicans. He is not expected to
bring any deal up for a vote unless a majority of the House's
241 Republicans support it.
Republicans have campaigned for decades on a promise to keep
taxes low, but Boehner in recent days has edged closer to
Obama's demand to raise tax rates on top earners. In return,
Obama could back a measure that would slow the rate of growth of
Social Security retirement benefits by changing the way they are
measured against inflation, according to a Senate Democratic
aide.
GETTING CLOSER ON TAXES
In a step toward an agreement, Boehner has put forward a tax
increase for those earning over $1 million annually, while Obama
wants that threshold set at $250,000. Republicans could probably
stomach a tax hike on incomes above $500,000, a Republican aide
said.
Boehner's latest proposal calls for $1 trillion in new tax
revenue, which would come from raising rates and limiting
deductions that the wealthiest can take. That is $400 billion
less than the White House wants, but the gap between the two
sides has narrowed by half in recent weeks.
If there are no strong objections, he could try to finalize
the deal with Obama on Wednesday, a Republican aide said.
Both sides declined to say what Boehner and Obama discussed
at the meeting, which was also attended by Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner.
The White House said Boehner's latest proposal doesn't meet
its standards.
"Thus far the president's proposal is the only proposal that
we have seen that achieves the balance that is so necessary,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a news briefing.
Republicans understand that the clock is ticking and they
are confident that Boehner will get a deal they can support in
the coming days, a senior House Republican aide said.
Republicans want substantial spending cuts in return for
increased tax revenue, but any proposal to trim popular benefit
programs like the Medicare health insurance plan for seniors
will face fierce resistance from liberal Democrats, whose votes
will be needed to get a deal passed.
Obama could also face strong opposition from Democrats if he
agrees to Boehner's proposal to slow the growth of Social
Security benefits by changing the way the cost-of-living
increases are measured against inflation, an approach that could
save $200 billion over 10 years.
Obama also wants to head off another confrontation over the
government's debt limit, which will need to be raised in the
coming months. Republicans insist that any increase in the
government's $16.4 trillion borrowing authority must be paired
with an equal reduction in spending.