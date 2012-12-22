* Obama seeks short-term deal to avoid worst fiscal effects
* "God only knows" way forward, House Speaker Boehner says
* Big tax hikes, automatic spending cuts loom in January
* Obama, lawmakers leaving Washington for Christmas
By David Lawder and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 The White House on Friday
tried to rescue stalled talks on a fiscal crisis after a
Republican plan imploded in Congress, but there was little
headway as lawmakers and President Barack Obama abandoned
Washington for Christmas.
In remarks before flying to Hawaii for a break, Obama
suggested reaching a short-term deal on taxes and extending
unemployment insurance to avoid the worst effects of the "fiscal
cliff" on ordinary Americans at the start of the New Year.
"We've only got 10 days to do it. So I hope that every
member of Congress is thinking about that. Nobody can get 100
percent of what they want," said Obama.
Obama said he wanted to sign legislation extending Bush-era
tax cuts for 98 percent of Americans in the coming days.
The Democrat appeared to be offering bickering lawmakers a
way to fix the most pressing challenge - tax cuts that expire
soon - while leaving thorny topics such as automatic spending
cuts or extending the debt ceiling for later.
Obama called on lawmakers to use the holiday break to cool
off frayed nerves, "drink some eggnog, have some Christmas
cookies, sing some Christmas carols," and come back next week
ready to make a deal.
Negotiations were thrown into disarray on Thursday when
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner failed to convince
his fellow Republicans to accept tax cuts for even the
wealthiest of Americans as part of a possible agreement with
Obama.
"How we get there, God only knows," Boehner told reporters
on Friday when asked about a possible comprehensive fiscal cliff
solution.
If there is no agreement, taxes would go up on all Americans
and hundreds of billions of dollars in automatic government
spending cuts would kick in next month - actions that could
plunge the U.S. economy back into recession.
Obama spoke to Boehner on Friday and held a face-to-face
White House meeting with the top Democrat in Congress, Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid.
Before his defeat in Congress, Boehner had extracted a
compromise from Obama to raise taxes on Americans making more
than $400,000 a year, instead of the president's preference of
those with income of $250,000 a year.
But with talks stalled on the level of spending cuts to
which Obama would agree, Boehner attempted a backup plan to
raise taxes only on those making more than $1 million a year -
amounting to just 0.18 percent of Americans.
BAD DEFEAT FOR BOEHNER
Boehner's reverse in the House was worse than first thought.
A key Republican lawmaker said Boehner scrapped the vote when he
realized that between 40 and 50 of the 241 Republicans in the
House would not back him.
Obama and his fellow Democrats in Congress are insisting
that the wealthiest Americans pay more in taxes in order to help
reduce federal budget deficits and avoid deep spending cuts.
Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate.
Stocks dropped sharply early Friday on fears that the United
States could go fall back into recession if politicians do not
prevent it.
But major indexes lost less than 1 percent, suggesting
investors still held out hope that an agreement will be brokered
in Washington.
"I think if you get into mid-January and (the talks) keep
going like this, you get worried, but I don't think we're going
to get there," said Mark Lehmann, president of JMP Securities,
in San Francisco.
Boehner, joined by his No. 2, Eric Cantor, at a Capitol Hill
news conference, said the ultimate fault rests with Obama for
refusing to agree to more spending reductions that would bring
down America's $1 trillion annual deficit and rising $16
trillion debt.
"What the president has proposed so far simply won't do
anything to solve our spending problem. He wants more spending
and more tax hikes that will hurt our economy," Boehner said.
Democrats responded with incredulity.
House members, heading to their home states for the
holidays, were instructed to be available on 48 hours notice if
necessary.
"They went from 'Plan B' to 'plan see-you-later,'" Obama
adviser David Axelrod said on MSNBC on Friday morning.
The crumbling of Boehner's plan highlights his struggle to
lead some House Republicans who flatly reject any deal that
would increase taxes on anyone.
Republican Representative Tim Huelskamp criticized Boehner's
handling of the negotiations, saying the speaker had "caved" to
Obama opening the door to tax hikes. Huelskamp, a dissident
first-term congressman from Kansas, said he was not willing to
compromise on taxes even if they are coupled with cuts to
government spending sought by conservatives.
Fiscal conservatives "are so frustrated that the leader in
the House right now, the speaker, has been talking about tax
increases. That's all he's been talking about," Huelskamp said
on MSNBC on Friday morning.