* House of Representatives to meet Sunday on fiscal crisis
* Reid assails Boehner's "dictatorship" in the House
* Obama back from Hawaii to attempt late solution
* Tax hikes, spending cuts to begin next week
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 Lawmakers on Thursday gave
themselves a last chance to prevent the United States from
plunging off a "fiscal cliff" by setting up a late session in
Congress a day before taxes are due to rise for most working
Americans.
Republican leaders in the House of Representatives told
their members to be back in Washington from the Christmas
holiday break on Sunday in case they need to vote on budget
measures.
That leaves the door open to a last-minute solution to avert
big tax hikes due to kick in on Jan. 1 and deep, automatic
government spending cuts set to begin on Jan. 2 - together worth
$600 billion - that could push the United States back into
recession.
But the two political parties remained far apart,
particularly over plans to increase taxes on the wealthiest
Americans to help close the U.S. budget deficit.
The coming days are likely to see either intense bargaining
over numbers, or political theater as each side attempts to
avoid blame if a deal looks unlikely. Talks could go down to the
wire on New Year's Eve.
"Hopefully, there is still time for an agreement of some
kind that saves the taxpayers from a wholly, wholly preventable
economic crisis," Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, said on the Senate floor.
McConnell said he was willing to look at any plan by
President Barack Obama to avoid the fiscal cliff and a Senate
aide said congressional leaders could hold talks with the
president on Friday.
The rhetoric was still harsh on Thursday after months of
wrangling - much of it along ideological lines - over whether to
r aise t axes and by how much, as well as how to cut back on
government spending.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the top Democrat in
Congress, a ccused Republican House Speaker John Boehner of
running a "dictatorship" by refusing to allow bills he did not
like onto the floor of the chamber.
"It's being operated with a dictatorship of the speaker, not
allowing a vast majority of the House of Representatives to get
what they want," Reid told the Senate.
Reid urged the Republicans who control the House to prevent
the worst of the fiscal shock by getting behind a Senate bill to
extend existing tax cuts for all except those households earning
more than $250,000 a year.
MARKETS EASE
U.S. stocks sharply cut losses after news of the House
reconvening as investors clung to hopes of an 11th-hour deal.
Eve n a partial agreement on taxes that would leave tougher
issues like entitlement reform and the debt ceiling until later
could be enough to keep markets calm. [ID: nL1E8NR66W]
"I'm not convinced it will result in a deal, but you could
get enough concessions by both parties to at least avoid the
immediacy of going over the cliff," said Randy Bateman, chief
investment officer of Huntington Asset Management, in Columbus,
Ohio.
Obama arrived back at the White House on Thursday from a
brief vacation in Hawaii that he cut short to restart stalled
negotiations with Congress.
He is likely to meet the toughest resistance from
Republicans in the House, where a group of several dozen fiscal
conservatives oppose any tax hikes at all.
Strictly speaking, the fiscal cliff measures begin on Jan. 1
when tax rates go up but the House might stay in session until
the following day if an agreement is being worked out.
"This Jan uary 1 deadline is a little artificial. We can do
everything retroactively. We have to get it right, not get it
quickly," said Republican Representative Andy Harris.
Another component of the "fiscal cliff" - $109 billion in
automatic spending cuts to military and domestic programs - is
set to ki ck in o n Jan. 2.
The House and Senate passed bills months ago reflecting
their own sharply divergent positions on the expiring low tax
rates, which went into effect during the administration of
former Republican President George W. Bush.
Democrats want to allow the tax cuts to expire on the
wealthiest Americans and leave them in place for everyone else.
Republicans want to extend the tax cuts for everyone.
In another sign that Americans are increasingly worrying
about their finances as Washington fails to address the budget
crisis, consumer confidence fell to a four-month low in
December. The fiscal wrangling in Congress sapped what had been
a growing sense of optimism about the economy, a report released
on Thursday showed.
Americans blame Republicans in Congress more than
congressional Democrats or Obama for the fiscal crisis, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
When asked who they held more responsible for the "fiscal
cliff" situation, 27 percent blamed Republicans in Congress, 16
percent blamed Obama and 6 percent pointed to Democrats in
Congress. The largest percentage - 31 percent - blamed "all of
the above."