* Reid, McConnell and aides in last-ditch effort
* Some aides pessimistic deal can be reached in time
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 Congressional negotiators
burrowed into their Capitol offices on Saturday to see if they
can stop the U.S. economy from falling off of a "fiscal cliff"
in just three days when the biggest tax increases ever to hit
Americans in one shot are scheduled to begin.
Aides to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell were expected to work
through the day on a possible compromise that would set aside
$600 billion in tax increases and across-the-board government
spending cuts that are set to kick in next week.
A variety of lower taxes are scheduled to expire on Dec. 31.
If allowed to rise, the approximately $500 billion value of the
revenue increases would represent a historic hike when taken
together.
The combined punch of the tax increases and spending cuts
would likely put the U.S. economy into a downward spiral,
according to economists' forecasts.
"We're now at the point where, in just a couple days, the
law says that every American's tax rates are going up. Every
American's paycheck will get a lot smaller. And that would be
the wrong thing to do for our economy," President Barack Obama
said in his weekly radio and Internet address, which was
broadcast on Saturday.
At midday, McConnell walked into his office on the second
floor of the Capitol. A sked by waiting journalists if he thought
his efforts would be successful, McConnell responded: "I hope
so."
A Senate Republican leadership aide said that it might not
be known until sometime on Sunday whether these talks bear
fruit. That is when leaders are expected to brief their
rank-and-file members.
The Senate is scheduled to hold a rare Sunday session
beginning at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), but it was not clear whether
the chamber would have fiscal cliff legislation to act upon.
Reid and McConnell and their staffs held last-ditch
negotiations Friday night and resumed on Saturday with no
guarantees that their efforts would pay off. Republicans
remained opposed to Obama's demand that households making above
$250,000 a y e ar see their income tax rate rise to 39.6 percent,
from the current 35 percent, in order to help tame budget
deficits.
In recent days, some aides have said that a $400,000
threshold, instead of $250,000, has been discussed as a possible
compromise.
PESSIMISTIC OUTLOOK
Democrats and Republicans also are jousting over what to do
about inheritance taxes on estates.
Unless Congress acts, the tax is set to jump on Jan. 1 to 55
percent with the first $1 million exempted for individuals.
Currently, there is a 35 percent tax and a $5 million exemption.
One Democratic aide was pessimistic that McConnell would
come up with a counteroffer that Reid would find acceptable.
Such a counteroffer would have to be calibrated in a way that
also could attract votes from conservative House Republicans,
many of whom have balked at any tax rate increases.
Similarly, a senior House Republican aide on Saturday voiced
pessimism about prospects for a deal.
"It's hard to see Reid agreeing to anything that can get the
votes of the majority of the majority in the House, thereby
allowing a bipartisan accomplishment," the aide said. A
"majority of the majority" refers to the 241 Republicans who are
in the 435-member House.
The Republican aide placed the blame squarely on Democrats,
as many Republican members have done publicly, saying that going
off the fiscal cliff is a "policy upside" for them. "Higher
taxes, devastating defense cuts. The polls tell them they can
win the PR war in January. From their perspective, why stop the
cliff dive?"
Democrats, in turn, have publicly accused Republican House
Speaker John Boehner of preferring to put off any tough fiscal
cliff votes until after a Jan. 3 House election in which he is
expected to win another two-year term as speaker.
If McConnell and Reid can manage to reach a deal on
inheritance taxes and raising income tax rates on the
wealthiest, they likely would throw into the compromise some
other fiscal cliff solutions.
Those could include extending an array of other expiring tax
breaks, such as one that encourages companies to conduct
research and development. Also, Congress wants to prevent a
steep pay-cut in January for doctors who treat elderly Medicare
patients.
Lawmakers also want to prevent middle-class taxpayers from
inadvertently creeping into a higher t ax bracket, known as the
alternative minimum tax, intended for the wealthiest.
If the Reid-McConnell effort fails, Obama has asked the
Senate to hold a vote on Monday on a "basic package" that would
stop taxes from going up on the middle class and would extend
long-term unemployment benefits that are about to expire. If it
passed the Senate, its fate would be in the hands of the
Republican-controlled House.