* Republicans drop proposal to trim retirement benefits
* Biden enters stalled negotiations
* Two sides still far apart with hours to go
By Thomas Ferraro and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 Efforts to prevent the U.S.
economy from tumbling over a "fiscal cliff" stalled on Sunday as
Democrats and Republicans remained at loggerheads over a deal
that would prevent taxes for all Americans from rising on New
Year's Day.
One hour before they had hoped to present a plan, Democratic
and Republican Senate leaders said they were still unable to
reach a compromise that would stop the automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts that could push the U.S. economy back into
recession.
"There are still serious differences between the two sides,"
said Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid.
Progress still appeared possible after the two sides
narrowed their differences on tax increases and Republicans
indicated they would withdraw a contentious proposal to slow the
growth of Social Security retirement benefits.
Failure to secure a deal would deliver a heavy blow to the
U.S. economy just as it is showing signs of a quicker recovery.
Planned tax increases and spending cuts would suck $600 billion
out of the economy and again force up unemployment, which had
shown signs of improving.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell talked several
times to Vice President Joe Biden by phone in the hope of
breaking the standstill. "I'm willing to get this done, but I
need a dance partner," McConnell said.
Any agreement needs to be rushed through both chambers of
Congress before midnight on Monday. But, even if the two sides
reach a deal, procedural barriers in the Senate and the House of
Representatives make quick action difficult.
Buoyed by his re-election in November, President Barack
Obama has insisted that any deal must include a tax increase on
the wealthiest Americans, who have seen their earnings rise
steadily over the past decade at a time when income has stalled
for the less affluent.
Many conservative Republicans in the House of
Representatives oppose a tax hike on anyone, no matter how
wealthy.
The two sides were close to agreeing to raise taxes on
households earning around $400,000 or $500,000 a year - higher
than Obama's preferred threshold of $250,000 - several senators
told reporters.
Republicans aim to pair any tax increase with government
spending cuts to benefit programs that are projected to grow
ever more expensive as the population ages in coming decades.
But their proposal to slow the growth of Social Security
benefits by changing the way they are measured against inflation
met fierce resistance from Democrats. Obama included the
proposal, known as "chained CPI," in an earlier proposal, but
many of his fellow Democrats remain opposed.
'POISON PILL'
"We consider it a poison pill - they know we can't accept
it. It is a big step back from where we were on Friday," a
Senate Democratic aide said.
Several Senate Republicans said they would support taking
that idea out of the discussion. "Most of us agree the chained
CPI is off the table in these negotiations," Senator John McCain
said on Twitter.
In a rare appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," Obama
pressured lawmakers to reach a deal.
"If people start seeing that on January 1st this problem
still hasn't been solved... then obviously that's going to have
an adverse reaction in the markets," he said, adding that he had
offered Republicans significant compromises that had been
rejected repeatedly.
Obama said he would try to reverse the tax hikes for most
Americans if Congress fails to act.
John Boehner, the House speaker, rejected Obama's
accusations that Republicans were not being amenable to
compromise.
"The president's comments today are ironic, as a recurring
theme of our negotiations was his unwillingness to agree to
anything that would require him to stand up to his own party,"
he said in a statement.