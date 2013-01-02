* Obama wins victory in tax fight
* Vote caps weeks of budget wrangling
* House Republicans back away from plan to confront Senate
* Bill raises taxes on the wealthiest
By Andy Sullivan and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Jan 1 The United States averted
economic calamity on Tuesday when lawmakers approved a deal to
prevent huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed
the world's largest economy off a "fiscal cliff" and into
recession.
The agreement hands a clear victory to President Barack
Obama, who won re-election on a promise to address budget woes
in part by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans. His
Republican antagonists were forced to vote against a core tenet
of their anti-tax conservative faith.
The deal also resolves, for now, the question of whether
Washington can overcome deep ideological differences to avoid
harming an economy that is only now beginning to pick up steam
after the deepest recession in 80 years.
Consumers, businesses and financial markets have been
rattled by the months of budget brinkmanship. The crisis ended
when dozens of Republicans in the House of Representatives
buckled and backed tax hikes approved by the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
Asian stocks hit a five-month high and the dollar fell as
markets welcomed the news. China's state news agency Xinhua took
a more severe view, warning the United States must get to grips
with a budget deficit that threatened not a "fiscal cliff" but a
"fiscal abyss". Most of China's $3.3 trillion foreign exchange
reserves are held in dollars.
The vote averted immediate pain like tax hikes for almost
all U.S. households, but did nothing to resolve other political
showdowns on the budget that loom in coming months. Spending
cuts of $109 billion in military and domestic programs were only
delayed for two months.
Obama urged "a little less drama" when the Congress and
White House next address thorny fiscal issues like the
government's rapidly mounting $16 trillion debt load.
There was plenty of drama on the first day of 2013 as
lawmakers scrambled to avert the "fiscal cliff" of
across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts that would have
punched a $600 billion hole in the economy this year.
As the rest of the country celebrated New Year's Day with
parties and college football games, the Senate stayed up past 2
a.m. on Tuesday and passed the bill by an overwhelming margin of
89 to 8.
When they arrived at the Capitol at noon, House Republicans
were forced to decide whether to accept a $620 billion tax hike
over 10 years on the wealthiest or shoulder the blame for
letting the country slip into budget chaos.
The Republicans mounted an effort to add hundreds of
billions of dollars in spending cuts to the package and spark a
confrontation with the Senate.
RELUCTANT REPUBLICANS
For a few hours, it looked like Washington would send the
country over the fiscal cliff after all, until Republican
leaders determined that they did not have the votes for spending
cuts.
In the end, they reluctantly approved the Senate bill by a
bipartisan vote of 257 to 167 and sent it on to Obama to sign
into law.
"We are ensuring that taxes aren't increased on 99 percent
of our fellow Americans," said Republican Representative David
Dreier of California.
The vote underlined the precarious position of House Speaker
John Boehner, who will ask his Republicans to re-elect him
speaker on Thursday when a new Congress is sworn in. Boehner
backed the bill but most House Republicans, including his top
lieutenants, voted against it.
The speaker had sought to negotiate a "grand bargain" with
Obama to overhaul the U.S. tax code and rein in health and
retirement programs that are due to balloon in coming decades as
the population ages. But Boehner could not unite his members
behind an alternative to Obama's tax measures.
Income tax rates will now rise on families earning more than
$450,000 per year and the amount of deductions they can take to
lower their tax bill will be limited.
Low temporary rates that have been in place for the past
decade will be made permanent for less-affluent taxpayers, along
with a range of targeted tax breaks put in place to fight the
2009 economic downturn.
However, workers will see up to $2,000 more taken out of
their paychecks annually with the expiration of a temporary
payroll tax cut.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said the bill
will increase budget deficits by nearly $4 trillion over the
coming 10 years, compared to the budget savings that would occur
if the extreme measures of the cliff were to kick in.
But the measure will actually save $650 billion during that
time period when measured against the tax and spending policies
that were in effect on Monday, according to the Committee for a
Responsible Federal Budget, an independent group that has pushed
for more aggressive deficit savings.