* Flight delays to major cities seen - LaHood
* 100 control towers to close at small airports
* Aviation expert sees "scaremongering"
By Mark Felsenthal and Alistair Bell
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 Struggling to get Americans
to take notice of looming spending cuts, the White House brought
out the only Republican member of the Cabinet on Friday to argue
its case that Congress needs to act soon to avoid a major
disruption of air travel across the country.
In a surprise and at times combative appearance at the White
House press briefing, departing Transportation Secretary Ray
LaHood painted a dismal picture of delayed flights, shuttered
control towers and irate passengers from coast to coast if
across-the-board spending cuts are allowed to take place under
the process known as sequestration.
"Flights to major cities like New York, Chicago and San
Francisco and others could experience delays of up to 90 minutes
during peak hours," LaHood said. "Delays in these major airports
will ripple across the country."
Automatic across-the-board budget cuts totaling $85 billion
are set to take effect on March 1 unless Democrats and
Republicans come to some agreement to stop or postpone them.
The White House and Democrats in Congress have been
ratcheting up a public relations campaign to warn about
potential job losses, cuts and disruptions in public services,
all designed to prod constituents into pressuring Republicans
into submission on the cuts.
Three Republican members of Congress who serve on committees
with oversight over transportation called LaHood's assertion's
"exaggerations."
The agency was "well positioned to absorb spending
reductions without compromising the safety and efficiency" of
the flight system, said a statement on Friday by Representative
Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, Senator John Thune of South Dakota
and Representative Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey,
Republicans, who have argued that government over-spending
is hurting the U.S. economy, have so far rebuffed President
Barack Obama's request for a delay. A number of Republican
members of Congress have said that while the cuts may be
painful, they could be a necessary jolt to wean the nation from
excessive government spending.
A Pew Research Center poll on Thursday showed only modest
public awareness of the cuts.
LaHood was the first Cabinet secretary brought to the
briefing room recently as part of the White House effort.
Asked about that, he said: "I would describe my presence
here with one word: Republican. They're hoping that maybe I can
influence some of the people in my own party."
LaHood's briefing coincided with the release by his
department of a list of smaller airports in congressional
districts across the country that would have to curtail
operations because of furloughs caused by the cuts.
After days of White House warnings that services like law
enforcement and food safety inspections will suffer from the
cuts, reporters challenged LaHood repeatedly.
One asked him how was it that air traffic controllers would
be furloughed and more than 100 air traffic towers closed if
only $1 billion of his department's $70 billion budget was at
risk.
"Where I come from, which is central Illinois, a billion
dollars is a lot of money, and it's very difficult when you have
this kind of, the number of employees that we have guiding
planes in and out of airports, to do anything except look at
everything," he said.
LaHood's warnings did not worry some aviation experts.
George Hamlin, president of Hamlin Transportation Consulting,
said his comments "sound like scaremongering."
"This sounds like the proverbial 'The sky is falling' per
Chicken Little," Hamlin said.
But LaHood and other administration officials deny they have
any discretion in applying the cuts or that they are
exaggerating their impact.
"The idea that we're just doing this to create some kind of
a horrific scare tactic is nonsense," LaHood said. "We are
required to cut a billion dollars. And if more than half of our
employees are at the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) ...
there has to be some impact."
'WATCH LINCOLN'
LaHood has a reputation for speaking frankly. In 2010, he
told a congressional hearing into a car recall that owners
should "stop driving" Toyotas and take their cars back because
of acceleration problems. The secretary later described the
comment, which hit the Japanese company's stock price, as a
"misstatement."
On Friday, LaHood had a recommendation to help stop the
sequestration: "I suggest that my former colleagues on the
Republican side go see the movie 'Lincoln,' because in the movie
'Lincoln' it shows how hard it was back then to get things
done," he said.
"But what Lincoln did was he gathered people around him the
way that I believe President Obama is doing by calling
Republicans, talking to them, trying to work with them, and when
that happens big things get solved," LaHood added.
Obama, who has been criticized by Republicans for not
reaching out to them, called Republican leaders in Congress on
Thursday to discuss sequestration, but there was little sign of
progress toward halting the cuts.
LaHood announced on Jan. 29 he was resigning from the
Cabinet as part of a reshuffle at the start of Obama's second
term. He will likely take a job in the private sector.
Obama said on Friday he did not believe it was inevitable
the cuts would take place. But at an event with Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, he said such cuts would slow U.S. economic
growth, but not likely disrupt world financial markets.
LaHood said his department would begin sending furlough
notices to employees on March 1, meaning the effects of the
staffing cutbacks would not be felt until the beginning of
April.
The national air traffic controllers union urged Congress to
avoid the cuts, saying the U.S. air system could ill afford the
loss of FAA staff.
"Travelers and users of the national airspace system, from
commercial passengers to businesses of all sizes, to the
military, will feel the impact of the cuts throughout the spring
and summer," National Air Traffic Controllers Association
spokesman Doug Church said.